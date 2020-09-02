A recent report published by QMI on gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of gesture recognition and touchless sensing market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for gesture recognition and touchless sensing during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of gesture recognition and touchless sensing to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the high growth of automotive, healthcare, advertisement & communication, defense, other industry in the emerging regions is expected to drive the demand of gesture recognition and touchless sensing market during the forecast period. Some of the major end-use industries in gesture recognition and touchless sensing market have been witnessing strong growth in emerging regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

Recognition of gestures and touchless sensing includes activities designed by automated systems to comprehend human behavior. Software interprets these human / user behavior and performs certain machine functions.

User tasks are conducted by computers using these techniques by evaluating their behavior. It enhances the experience of the user while improving service quality. In the healthcare, hospitality, consumer electronics, and retail sectors, such solutions are becoming increasingly common. The research presents competitive advantages with these technologies and is therefore presented with a market overview.

The market is facing constraints due to higher switching costs, lack of awareness and continuous power supply needs. However, growth opportunities are persistent due to factors such as highly efficient equipment availability, rising security concerns, hygiene & user experience, and multi-technology convergence.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. Intel Corporation

3. Apple Inc.

4. Iris guard

5. Qualcomm Inc

6. Prime Sense Limited

7. Omron Corporation

8. SoftKinetic

9. Texas Instruments

10. Infineon Technologies

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Reduction of hygiene concerns due to the presence of touchless sanitary solutions

o Surging application of Automotive Management Control Features

o Advanced touchless biometric solutions with upgraded monitoring and control

o Relatively high-end products

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For gesture recognition and touchless sensing market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. The Middle East and Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

2D

3D

Ultrasonic

IR

Capacitive

By Product:

Biometric

Face

Iris

Voice

Fingerprint

Sanitary Equipment

Soap Dispensers

Faucets

Trash cans

Hand driers

Paper towel dispensers

Flushes

By Industry:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Smartphone

Laptops & Tablets

Gaming Console

Smart TV

Set-Top Box

Head-Mount Display (HMD)

Others

Healthcare

Advertisement & Communication

Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Product

By Technology

By Industry

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Product

By Technology

By Industry

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Product

By Technology

By Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Product

By Technology

By Industry

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Product

By Technology

By Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

By Product

By Technology

By Industry

