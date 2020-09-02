A recent report published by QMI on the geophysical services market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of geophysical services market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for geophysical services during the forecast period. It can enable providers of geophysical services to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the systematic collection of geophysical information for mineral extraction is expected to drive the growth of the geophysical services market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

A geophysical survey is the systematic compilation of geophysical information for space research. Geophysical survey plays a significant role in the systematic compilation of mineral extraction geophysical information. Geophysical survey is crucial in acquiring the interior and topography of the Earth’s magnetic and gravitational fields.

Land-based geophysical services play a crucial role in the exploration and extraction of different minerals. These services also assist to comprehend the geophysical circumstances of the ground surface and sub-surface. The aerial-based survey captures pictures using fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. However, in the near future, drones are anticipated to substitute fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in aerial-based geophysical studies.

The global geophysical services market is growing with the increasing investments in mining and exploration activities. Also, a rise in demand for precious metals such as gold, platinum, titanium, and silver is boosting the demand for the global geophysical services market. Additionally, increasing investment in an aerial-based geophysical survey, such as magnetics, gravity, and resistivity is fueling the demand for the global geophysical services market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. EON Geosciences

2. Dawson Geophysical Inc.

3. Geotech Surveys

4. TGS

5. Phoenix Geophysics

6. SEA GEO SURVEYS PVT LTD

7. Geophysical Survey Systems Inc.

8. Compagnie Gnrale de Gophysique

9. Spectrum Geophysics

10. New Resolution Geophysics

11. ION Geophysical Corporation

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Systematic collection of geophysical information for mineral extraction

o Increasing investments in mining and exploration activities

o The use of seismic technology in shale gas exploration

o The rise in demand for multiclient surveys

Insights about the regional distribution of the market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For the geophysical services market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the geophysical services market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of the geophysical services market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the geophysical services market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of the geophysical services market. The Middle East and Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for geophysical services market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Aerial Based Survey

Land Based Survey

By Technology:

Magnetic

Gradiometry

Gravity

Electromagnetic

LIDAR

Hyperspectral

Ground Penetrating Radar

Resistivity

Seismic

Others

By End Use Industry:

Oil & Gas

Minerals & Mining

Agriculture

Water Exploration

Environment

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Technology

By End Use Industry

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Technology

By End Use Industry

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Technology

By End Use Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Technology

By End Use Industry

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Technology

By End Use Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Technology

By End Use Industry

