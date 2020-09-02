A recent report published by QMI on hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of hyper-converged infrastructure market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for hyper-converged infrastructure during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of hyper-converged infrastructure to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the hyper-converged infrastructure allows the provision for organizations to comply with the many government regulations and with any requirements for capital in banking. Hypervisors play a major role in the deployment of any virtualization. The hypervisors are always dependent on the vendors.

The Hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented into application, organization size, and regions.

By the organization size, the market is bifurcated as Large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The SMEs have been steadily adopting the HCI as it helps enhance the overall productivity and also is cost-efficient.

Based on the application the market is segmented as Data Center Consolidation, Virtualizing Critical Applications, Remote Office/Branch Office, VDI, Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery, Others. The data center consolidation is anticipated to be the highest growing segment among the applications. The Hyper-converged infrastructure has various features for the reduction of data such as compression and reduplication. This helps in the reduction of the hardware required for the data center infrastructure, the backup software, and SSD Arrays. HCI allows organizations for the consolidation of the data centers on their premises.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Vmware

2. NetApp

3. Huawei

4. Dell EMC

5. Nutanix

6. NEC Corporation

7. Cisco

8. HPE

9. Pivot3

10. Scale Computing

11. DataCore

12. Microsoft

13. Supermicro

14. Hitachi Vantara

15. Lenovo

16. Riverbed Technology

17. IBM

18. Fujitsu

19. StarWind

20. StorMagic

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing demand from end-users

o Simplification of operations and reduction of cost

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For hyper-converged infrastructure market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the hyper-converged infrastructure market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for hyper-converged infrastructure market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. The APAC region has been growing for the HCI market as there are many growth opportunities for the vendors. There has been a growing awareness regarding data management by a common interface, increasing focus on server virtualization, and increasing usage of IaaS solutions. The main countries driving this market are India, China, and Japan as there are many end-users, and the economic conditions are also stable in these countries.

In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for hyper-converged infrastructure market.

Market Segmentation:

By Organization Size:

o Large enterprises

o Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application:

o Data Center Consolidation

o Virtualizing Critical Applications

o Remote Office/Branch Office

o VDI

o Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Organization Size

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Organization Size

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Organization Size

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Organization Size

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Organization Size

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Organization Size

o By Application

