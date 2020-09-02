The global immune repertoire sequencing market is expected to reach USD 209.7 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold a vast share of the market. Presence of a vast number of prominent players alongside growing attention towards novel technology for immune repertoire sequencing remains the key factor behind the growth of the market in the region. 10x Genomics Inc, a US-based company included 5’Unbiased Enrichment Kit to immune repertoire sequencing.

Europe is expected to achieve the highest growth in the forecast period. The increased funding by the government alongside rising healthcare expenditure is expected to expand the size of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is also predicted to show immense growth of the market in the coming years. Rising health infrastructure in developing countries like China and Japan is also boosting the growth of the market in the region.

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global immune repertoire sequencing market.

Profiling of T-and B-cell receptor repertoires in a private has led to a huge repository of data on immunity against various microorganisms. Next-generation immune repertoire sequencing has allowed researchers to form sophisticated immuno-bioinformatic analyses. It’s generated vast interest among the research community and biopharmaceutical industries within the clinical development of antibody engineering, vaccine design, and cellular immunotherapy. Rising applications of nutritional and intestinal immunology drive the rapid evolution of the next-generation immune repertoire sequencing. The innovative technology has provided unprecedented insight into host-microbiome immune homeostasis, and alongside single-cell transcriptomics holds great potential within the life sciences industries world over.

Key Developments in Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market:

o In 2017, 10x Genomics Inc., U.S. based company, added B-Cell and 5’Unbiased Enrichment Kit to its chromium immune repertoire profiling solution or immune repertoire sequencing.

o In 2015, Illumina Inc. recalled its Illumina MiSeqDx Universal Kit 1.0, due to software limitations when using the product on MiSeqDx instrument.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Atreca Inc.

CD Genomics

Pacific Biosciences

Juno Therapeutics

Roche Holding AG

ArcherDX Inc

Illumina Inc

The leading companies in the immune repertoire sequencing market are focused on product development as well as the acquisition in the market to enhance the market share in the global market during the forecast period. This also expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

This report also includes the profiles of key immune repertoire sequencing market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, these competitive landscapes provide a detailed description of each company including future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launch, new product developments, and other latest industrial developments.

Key Factors Impacting the Growth of Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market:

o Increase in government funding for pharmacogenomics-based drug recovery.

o The rapid growth in multiple therapeutic areas.

The global Immune Repertoire Sequencing market has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Rest of the World. In 2018, North America is predicted to dominate the market due to the growing demand for immunotherapy in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Moreover, the developments in Europe from the domestic leading companies are expected to propel the market growth and growth in funding from the biomedical research and rising research in genomic and autoimmune disease are further enhance the demand in the domestic market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the Component

o Instrument

o Assay Kits

o Software

o Services

Based on the Application

o Biomarker Discovery

o Autoimmune Diseases

o Cancer Immunotherapy

o Infectious Disease Research

o Asthma and Allergy Research

o Vaccine Development

o Immunodeficiency Identification

o Others

Based on the End User

o Diagnostic Labs

o Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

o Research Institutes

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Component

o By Application

o By End User

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Component

o By Application

o By End User

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Component

o By Application

o By End User

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Component

o By Application

o By End User

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Component

o By Application

o By End User

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Component

o By Application

o By End User

