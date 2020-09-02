A recent report published by QMI on hybrid fiber coaxial market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of hybrid fiber coaxial market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for hybrid fiber coaxial market during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of hybrid fiber coaxial market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

2. Corning, Inc.

3. Comcast Corp.

4. CommScope, Inc.

5. Teleste Corp.

6. Telstra Corp.

7. Assia, Inc.

8. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

9. Vodafone Group Plc

10. CableLabs, Inc.

11. Shanghai Tarluz Telecom Tech. Co., Ltd.

According to the report, the increasing foothold of IoT on a global level is expected to drive the growth of the global hybrid fiber coaxial market during the forecast period. This has resulted in some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

High bandwidth and cost efficiency are key variables driving the development of the coaxial hybrid fiber industry. Higher bandwidth demand drives the need for the HFC network as it eliminates the constraints of full copper cable architectures, such as high bandwidth latency and information transfer. In line with this, the use of hybrid fiber-coaxial has gained remarkable consideration for data transfer in cloud computing applications.

It is anticipated that Digital TV implementation is expected to hold the biggest share of the coaxial hybrid fiber market in the years to come. Digital TV is the transmission of TV signals, including sound via digital encoding. Digital TV uses scarce radio spectrum room economically, transmits numerous channels in the same bandwidth that a single analog television channel occupies, and offers fresh characteristics. The growing adoption of digital TV in the Asia Pacific and Europe’s developing economies is anticipated to increase demand for hybrid coaxial fiber in the coming years.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o HFC Cost Efficiency Cables

o Rising demand for higher bandwidth

o The increasing foothold of IoT on a global level

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For hybrid fiber coaxial market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the hybrid fiber coaxial market .

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of hybrid fiber coaxial market . Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for hybrid fiber coaxial market . Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of hybrid fiber coaxial market . Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for hybrid fiber coaxial market .

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

o DOCSIS 3.0 & Below

o DOCSIS 3.1

By Component:

o CMTS/CCAP

o Fiber Optic Cable

o Amplifier

o Optical Node

o Optical Transceiver

o Splitter

o CPE

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Technology

o By Component

o Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Technology

o By Component

o Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Technology

o By Component

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Technology

o By Component

o Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Technology

o By Component

o Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Technology

o By Component

