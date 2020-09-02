A recent report published by QMI on functional printing market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of functional printing market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for functional printing during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of functional printing to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the high growth of application sensors, displays, lighting, battery, photovoltaic, RFID, tags, others in the emerging regions is expected to drive the demand of global functional printing market during the forecast period.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The process of sending forward the functionality in 2D & 3D components that are based on silicon is called functional printing. This is used to print on many substrates such as glass and paper with ink and different substrates and helps deposit and control the pattern on the material. Applications of functional printing such as RFID tags, sensors, and displays are boosting the market.

The market is segmented based on the material, the printing method, and the application.

Based on the material, the market is bifurcated into substrates and inks.

Based on method of printing, it is segmented as inkjet printing, screen printing, gravure printing, flexography, and others. The inkjet printing method is expected to lead the market. It is the most cost-efficient option from the printing methods. By the application, the market is divided into sensors, displays, lighting, battery, photovoltaic, RFID, tags, and others.

The increase in the development of smartphone technology at a rapid pace is the cause of mobiles being used for payments. A Smartphone is now the main payment method among the consumers due to the functioning of the NFC chip.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Blue Spark Technologies

2. Avery Dennison Corporation

3. Eastman Kodak Company

4. Nano Solar Inc.

5. Palo Alto Research Center Inc.

6. Vorbeck Materials Corporation

7. Universal Display Corporation

8. Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.

9. BASF SE

10. Novaled AG

11. Xaar Plc.

12. Xennia Technology Limited

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing demand for low-cost electronics

o Optimized consumption of energy and raw materials

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For functional printing market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the functional printing market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of functional printing market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions. The North America region has the largest market share for functional printing market. There is an increase in the demand for NFC (Near Field Communication) in the region which is driving the market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for functional printing market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of functional printing market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for functional printing market.

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

Substrates

Inks

By Printing Method:

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

Flexography

Others

By Application:

Sensors

Displays

Lighting

Battery

Photovoltaic

RFID

Tags

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

