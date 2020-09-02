A recent report published by QMI on data warehouse as a service market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of data warehouse as a service market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for data warehouse as a service during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of data warehouse as a service to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the high growth of application fraud detection and threat management, supply chain management, asset management, risk and compliance management, customer analytics, others) in the emerging regions are expected to drive the demand of global data warehouse as a service market during the forecast period. Some of the major end-use industries in the global data warehouse as a service market have been witnessing strong growth in emerging regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

A data warehouse is a key information repository that is analyzed to create choices that are better informed. The data is stored in a data warehouse by transactional systems, relational databases, and others. Business analysts, information researchers, and decision-makers use Business Intelligence (BI) instruments, SQL customers and other analytics apps to access information. Companies use reports, dashboards, and analytics instruments to obtain information ideas, track company efficiency, and assist decision-making. These reports, dashboards, and analytics instruments are components of the data warehouse that effectively store information and simultaneously offer high-speed query outcomes to many customers. These data warehouses are produced accessible on the cloud to companies, known as data warehouse as a service.

The significant contributing factor to the development of the industry is the tremendous rise in information volume. Also contributing to market growth is the growing need to comply with regulations and standards such as HIPAA of 1996, EU GDPR, 2002 SOX Act. In addition, it is also anticipated that increasing private cloud adoption among organizations will drive the market. However, concerns regarding privacy and security are expected to limit market growth in the days to come. Growing vertical apps and growing demand from SMEs give profitable possibilities for important worldwide market suppliers of DWaaS alternatives.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growing Private Cloud adoption

o Increasing demand for column-focused data warehouse solutions

o Shifting Reluctance from Traditional ETL to Cloud Tools

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For data warehouse as a service market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the data warehouse as a service market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of data warehouse as a service market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for data warehouse as a service market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of data warehouse as a service market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for data warehouse as a service market.

Companies Covered: IBM, AWS, Google, Microsoft, Snowflake, Teradata, SAP, Micro Focus, Hortonworks, Cloudera, Actian, 1010data, Pivotal Software, Solver, Yellowbrick, Panoply, MarkLogic, MemSQL, Netavis, LUX Fund Technology & Solutions.

Market Segmentation:

By Usage:

o Data mining

o Reporting

o Analytics

By Deployment Mode:

o Private cloud

o Public cloud

o Hybrid cloud

By Application:

o Fraud detection and threat management

o Supply chain management

o Asset management

o Risk and compliance management

o Customer analytics

o Others

By Vertical:

o Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

o Retail & e-commerce

o Telecommunication and IT

o Healthcare and life sciences

o Manufacturing and automotive

o Government and public sector

o Travel and hospitality

o Media and entertainment

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Usage

o By Deployment

o By Application

o By Vertical

o Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Usage

o By Deployment

o By Application

o By Vertical

o Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Usage

o By Deployment

o By Application

o By Vertical

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Usage

o By Deployment

o By Application

o By Vertical

o Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Usage

o By Deployment

o By Application

o By Vertical

o Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Usage

o By Deployment

o By Application

o By Vertical

