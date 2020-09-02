A recent report published by QMI on surgical laser market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of surgical laser market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for surgical laser during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of surgical laser to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the high growth of urology, gynecology, oncology, ophthalmology, dermatology, cardiology, and dentistry in the emerging regions is expected to drive the demand of surgical laser market during the forecast period.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The surgical lasers market has been segmented on the basis of type, procedure type, and application.

Based on type, the market has been into CO2 laser, argon laser, Nd:YAG laser, diode lasers, and others. Among these, the CO2 laser segment is more commonly used, as it is one of the most easily available types in the market and also due to various technological advancements made in cosmetic laser treatment.

Based on the procedure type, the market has been divided into open surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and percutaneous surgery. The laparoscopic surgery segment is growing at the highest rate, as it is a minimally invasive surgery as demanded by patients.

Based on application, the market has been divided into urology, gynecology, oncology, ophthalmology, dermatology, cardiology, dentistry, and others. Surgical lasers are being increasingly used in urology due to rise in kidney stones, renal cancer, etc.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in demand for surgeries with minimum invasion

o Increase in count of targeted disease patients

o Increase in ophthalmic and chronic disease cases

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For surgical laser market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the surgical laser market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions as they have an established healthcare infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is estimated to drive demand for surgical laser market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a high CAGR for surgical laser market. The APAC region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater the growing demand for healthcare solutions in the recent years. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for surgical laser market.

Companies Covered:�Abbott Laboratories, Inc., BISON Medical Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biolitec AG, Alma Lasers, Photomedex, Inc., Lumenis Ltd, Biolase Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Spectranetics Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

CO2 Laser

Argon Laser

Nd:YAG Laser

Diode Lasers

Others�

By Procedure Type:

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Percutaneous Surgery�

By Application:

Urology

Gynecology

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Cardiology

Dentistry

Others�

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By Procedure Type

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Procedure Type

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By Procedure Type

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By Procedure Type

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By Procedure Type

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By Procedure Type

By Application

