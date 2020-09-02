A recent report published by QMI on encoders market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of encoders market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for encoders during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers in encoders market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the global encoders market is expected to promise high growth owing to the increasing demand for the Increasing adoption of IoT in industries in recent years. Increasing demand from End-Use industries including automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, food & beverage, medical, others is expected to drive the growth of the global encoders market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Omron Corporation

2) Baumer Group

3) Bei Sensors

4) Dynapar

5) Rockwell Corporation, Inc.

6) Faulhaber Group

7) Heidenhain

8) Hengstler Gmbh

9) Ifm Electronics

10) Maxon Motor Ag

11) Pepprl+Fuchs

12) Pilz Gmbh & Co. KG

13) Renishaw Plc.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

An Encoder is a device that converts an analog signal to a digital signal. It can deliver data immediately after being collected that helps with accuracy, and it enhances the operational speed while easing the process control. The encoder creates either incremental or absolute signals.

The market is segmented based on type, technology, and end-users.

By type, it is bifurcated as linear and rotary. By the technology used, it is divided as optical, magnetic, and others. Based on the end-users, it is segmented as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, food & beverage, medical, and others. The automotive sector is the leading end-user industry for this market. The automotive industry has undergone several advancements related to technology, which have given rise to the smart cars, autonomous cars, etc. the increasing demand for vehicles and the increase in the production of components are driving the encoder market. The different components have a requirement for the different types of encoders.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing adoption of IoT in industries

o Growth of end-user industries

Significant Developments:

o In January 2019, WorldCast (France) systems launched the first RDS encoder with Audemat Encoder enabling the addition of RDS information directly into a fully digital chain. It enables the broadcaster to move into a fully digital environment because of its spectral purity and quality.

o In November 2018, Renishaw (UK) launched a Quantic Rotary Encoder system which uses a 40 �m-pitch ring scale called RESM40 which is available in a wide range of sizes. Advanced Diagnostic Tool and combination of wider tolerance increased the ease of the set- up.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For encoders market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the encoders market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of encoders market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for encoders market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. The increase in the manufacturing facilities for various industries in the APAC region has driven the demand for encoders in the region. The growth of the automotive industry in the APAC region is also driving the market.

In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of encoders market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for encoders market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Linear

o Rotary

By Technology:

o Optical

o Magnetic

o Others

By End Users:

o Automotive

o Industrial

o Consumer Electronics

o Food & Beverage

o Medical

o Others

By Region:

