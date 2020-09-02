A recent report published by QMI on the flow cytometry market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of flow cytometry market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for flow cytometry during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of flow cytometry to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the worldwide flow cytometry industry is increasing at a good rate and is likely to guarantee elevated development in the coming years. Increasing investments for research and development operations by the major firms are likely to accelerate the general market development in the coming years. In addition, the increase in the number of apps and the increase in disease prevalence are expected to guarantee general market growth in the coming years.

It is expected that a significant increase in the implementation of flow cytometry methods in clinical trials and study activities will encourage the development of the worldwide flow cytometry industry in the coming years. Due to increased healthcare spending and improvisation in healthcare services, the biotechnology sector is anticipated to show important development in the coming years.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market are:

o Advances in technology

o Rising adoption in research and academia of flow cytometry techniques

o Increasing public-private immunology and immuno-oncology initiatives

Significant Developments:

o BD FACSymphony S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter was introduced by Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US) in 2018.

o Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) signed an agreement in 2018 to purchase ACEA Biosciences Inc. (US) to expand its worldwide income base, product portfolio and reinforce its market share.

o In 2018 the CellStream benchtop flow cytometer system was introduced by Merck KGaA (Germany).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Becton

2. Dickinson and Company

3. Beckman Coulter, Inc.

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

5. Merck KgaA

6. Sysmex Partec GmbH

7. Luminex Corporation

8. Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

9. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10. Sony Biotechnology, Inc.

11. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12. bioMrieux S.A.

13. Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

14. Stratedigm, Inc.

15. Cytonome/ST LLC and Apogee Flow Systems Ltd

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For the flow cytometry market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the flow cytometry market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions as they have an established healthcare infrastructure for product innovations and early adaptations. This is estimated to drive demand for the flow cytometry market in these regions. In addition to this, some of the major companies operating in this market are headquartered in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register a high CAGR for the flow cytometry market. The APAC region has witnessed strategic investments by global companies to cater to the growing demand for healthcare solutions in recent years. The Middle East and the Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the flow cytometry market.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Cell-based flow cytometry

Bead-based flow cytometry

By-Products and Services:

Reagents and consumables

Instruments

Cell analyzers

Cell sorters

Services

Software

Accessories

By Applications:

Research applications

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology

Immunology

Cell sorting

Apoptosis

Cell cycle analysis

Cell viability

Cell counting

Other research applications

Clinical applications

Cancer

Hematology

Immunodeficiency diseases

Organ transplantation

Other clinical applications

Industrial applications

By End User:

Academic & research institutes

Hospitals & clinical testing laboratories

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Technology

By Products and Services

By Applications

By End Users

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Technology

By Products and Services

By Applications

By End Users

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Technology

By Products and Services

By Applications

By End Users

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Technology

By Products and Services

By Applications

By End Users

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Technology

By Products and Services

By Applications

By End Users

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Technology

By Products and Services

By Applications

By End Users

