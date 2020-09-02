The Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for biopharmaceutical on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the sickle cell disease treatment market.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a hereditary blood disorder characterized by abnormal, rigid, sickle-shaped red blood cells (RBCs) caused due to mutations in the beta-globin gene. Severity of the disease varies widely from person to person.

Currently available treatments for sickle cell disease (SCD) usually provide symptomatic relief and palliative care. These treatment methods generally include blood transfusions, bone marrow transplant, and pharmacotherapy.

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for sickle cell disease treatment market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in sickle cell disease treatment market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the sickle cell disease treatment market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of sickle cell disease treatment market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Historic back-drop for sickle cell disease treatment market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the sickle cell disease treatment market have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. U.S. dominated the global sickle cell anemia treatment market with a share of more than 37.0% in 2017, followed by France and U.K.

Major Companies: AstraZeneca Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Disease Type:

o Sickle Cell Anemia

o Sickle Beta Thalassemia

o Sickle Hemoglobin C Disease

o Others

By Therapy:

o Bone Marrow Transplant

o Blood Transfusion

o Gene Therapy

By Drug Class:

o Antibiotics

o Analgesics

o Antimetabolite (Hydroxyurea)

By End User:

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Centres

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Disease Type

o North America, by Therapy

o North America, by Drug Class

o North America, by End User

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Disease Type

o Western Europe, by Therapy

o Western Europe, by Drug Class

o Western Europe, by End User

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Disease Type

o Asia Pacific, by Therapy

o Asia Pacific, by Drug Class

o Asia Pacific, by End User

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Disease Type

o Eastern Europe, by Therapy

o Eastern Europe, by Drug Class

o Eastern Europe, by End User

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Disease Type

o Middle East, by Therapy

o Middle East, by Drug Class

o Middle East, by End User

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Disease Type

o Rest of the World, by Therapy

o Rest of the World, by Drug Class

o Rest of the World, by End User

