Fluid Bed Dryers Market to See Major Growth by 2025

Fluid bed dryers are also referred to as fluidized bed dryer is a kind of equipment used in pharmaceutical industries to drying of wet granules, crystalline or coarse materials. It works on the principle of fluidization of the feed materials. These dryers are employed with the spray dryers and granulation systems for effective granulation, mixing, drying, and cooling of powder substances. It can be available with various batch sizes. This is efficiently employed for various applications in chemical products such as bakerâ€™s yeast, pharmaceutical material such as dibasic calcium phosphate powder, food products such as soybeans and agricultural products like paddy and colza. Moreover, increasing demand from chemical, pharmaceutical, foodstuff, and other process industries will boost the market in the forecast period.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Fluid Bed Dryers’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. (United States),Thermal Product Solutions (United States),A.W.T. World Trade, Inc. (United States),BÃ¼hler Group (Switzerland),Ventilex (Netherland),Ohkawara Kakohki Co., Ltd. (Japan),Nara Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan),Yenchen Machinery Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),Technic Pharma (India),Elicon Pharma (India),Bombay Pharma Equipments Pvt. Ltd (India),Advanced Dryer Systems, Inc. (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Batch {B-FBD}, Continuous {C-FBD, CT-FBD}), Application (Drying Powders, Drying Granules, Mixing Powders), End User Industry (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Food, Fertilizer), Automation Grade (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Batch Capacity (15-20 Kgs, 30-40 Kgs, 60-75 Kgs, 120-140 Kgs, 200-25 Kgs)

Market Drivers: Growing Demand from Various Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Food Processing Industry for Drying Powder and Granules

Fluid Bed Dryers Possess High Drying Efficiency, Minimized Damage to the Material and Easy to Remove Heat Exchange Media

Market Trends

Increasing Trend of Microwave Fluidized Bed Dryers Which Improves the Uniformity and Moisture of Fruits and Vegetables

Fluidized Bed Dryer Have Been Modelled With Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Method for Heat and Mass Transfer during Drying Process

Restraints: High Cost Associated with Fluid Bed Dryers

Non-Uniform Product Quality For Certain Types Of Fluidized Bed Dryer

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Fluid Bed Dryers Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Fluid Bed Dryers market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Fluid Bed Dryers Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Fluid Bed Dryers

Chapter 4: Presenting the Fluid Bed Dryers Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Fluid Bed Dryers market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Fluid Bed Dryers Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

