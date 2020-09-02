Hydraulic Cylinders Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Caterpillar, Bosch Rexroth AG, Actuant

A hydraulic cylinder is the motor side or actuator of a hydraulic system. The generator side of the hydraulic system is the hydraulic pump which brings in a regulated or fixed flow of oil to the bottom side of the hydraulic cylinder, to move the piston rod upwards. They transform the pressure and oil flow in a hydraulic system into mechanical force or work. Hydraulic cylinders are used where linear motion is required to move something. They are generally double-acting, that is, oil under pressure can be applied to either side of the piston to offer movement in either direction. Single acting hydraulic cylinders are occasionally used where the weight of the load is used to return the hydraulic cylinder to the closed position. There are mainly two styles of hydraulic cylinder construction used in the industry such as tie rod style cylinders and welded body hydraulic cylinders.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Hydraulic Cylinders' Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Actuant Corporation (United States),Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany),Caterpillar Inc. (United States),Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland),Jarp Industries (United States) ,Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China),Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan) ,Parker Hannifin Corporation (United States),Texas Hydraulics (United States),Wipro Enterprises Limited (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Design (Tie-rod cylinders, Welded cylinders), Bore Size (Less than 50mm, 51mm to 100 mm, 101mm to 150 mm, Greater than 151 mm), Function (Single acting cylinders, Double acting cylinders)

Restraints: High Cost of the Product

Issues like Oil Leakage and Regular Maintenance

Market Drivers: Increase in Demand for Efficient Construction and Mining Activity

The emergence of New Technologies, Fueling the Demand for Material Handling Equipment

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Southeast Asia.

