Updates On Digital Signage Software Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Global Digital Signage Software Market

By Service (Maintenance and Support Service, Installation Services), Type (Content Management System, Edge Server Software), Application (Banking, Transportation, Entertainment, Education, Retail, Corporate, Healthcare, Hospitality, Government), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Digital Signage Software Market was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.67 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.01% from 2017 to 2025.

Digital signage is defined as a remotely managed digital display typically tied in with sales, advertising and marketing that are centrally managed for the display of text, animated or video messages. Digital signage software helps to create audience engagement experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet connected devices. Benefits of this system include – reduces administration cost, , can have run time-sensitive ads, and increase sales.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Assured return on investment and high cost efficiency

1.2 Rising demand for digital signage in public and commercial sectors

1.3 Technological advancements and infrastructure expansion

1.4 Growing demand for cloud based digital signage software solutions

1.5 High focus on R&D activities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor awareness about digital signage

2.2 Poor Standardization

2.3 High risk of hacking

2.4 Growing online advertisement

Market Segmentation:

The Global Digital Signage Software Market is segmented on the service, type, application, and region.

1. Service:

1.1 Maintenance and Support Service

1.2 Installation Services

1.3 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Content Management System

2.2 Edge Server Software

3. By Application:

3.1 Banking

3.2 Transportation

3.3 Entertainment

3.4 Education

3.5 Retail

3.6 Corporate

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Hospitality

3.9 Government

3.10 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Signagelive

2. Omnivex Corporation

3. Planar Systems Inc.

4. Mvix, Inc.

5. Four Winds Interactive (Fwi)

6. Panasonic Corporation

7. Adflow Networks

8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9. Scala Inc.

10. Broadsign International LLC

11. Navori

12. Intuilab Sa

13. Novisign Digital Signage Inc.

14. Rise Vision

15. NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

