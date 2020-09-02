Sea Freight Forwarding Market is Thriving Worldwide by 2027, Top Players- DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, GEODIS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Hitachi Transport System, Ltd, Kuehne+Nagel, PANTOS Co., Ltd, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD. and Others

The Sea Freight Forwarding Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation by services, verticals. The global sea freight forwarding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sea freight forwarding market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the sea freight forwarding market.

The report also includes the profiles of key sea freight forwarding market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- CEVA Logistics, DAMCO, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, GEODIS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Hitachi Transport System, Ltd, Kuehne+Nagel, PANTOS Co., Ltd, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

The growing global cross-border e-commerce market propelling the LCL volume is one of the major factors driving the demand for sea freight forwarding in the forthcoming years. Moreover, owing to the increase in developments in infrastructure and services designed mainly for the e-commerce industry, the sea freight forwarding has appeared as a favored mode among the several end-user industries, this thereby is likely to promote the growth of sea freight forwarding during the forecast period.

Freight forwarding is the management and shipment of goods from one place to another. A variety of shipping modes can be utilized by a carrier to transfer these goods, such as airplanes, trucks, railroads, ships, and others. When the process involves the use of ships to transfer these shipments, it is known as sea freight forwarding.

The report analyzes factors affecting sea freight forwarding market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the sea freight forwarding market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Sea Freight Forwarding Market Landscape Sea Freight Forwarding Market – Key Market Dynamics Sea Freight Forwarding Market – Global Market Analysis Sea Freight Forwarding Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Sea Freight Forwarding Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Sea Freight Forwarding Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Sea Freight Forwarding Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Sea Freight Forwarding Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

