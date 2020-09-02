Solder Joint Inspection Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | Kurtz Ersa, Nordson, Omron

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Solder Joint Inspection market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solder Joint Inspection market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solder Joint Inspection report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solder Joint Inspection report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solder Joint Inspection market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solder Joint Inspection market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solder Joint Inspection market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solder Joint Inspection market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solder Joint Inspection market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Research Report: Kurtz Ersa, Nordson, Omron, Viscom, Koh Young Technology, Marantz Electronics, Machine Vision Products

Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Segmentation by Product: Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI)

Automatic X-Ray Inspection (AXI)



Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive

Others



The Solder Joint Inspection Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solder Joint Inspection market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solder Joint Inspection market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solder Joint Inspection market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solder Joint Inspection industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solder Joint Inspection market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solder Joint Inspection market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solder Joint Inspection market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Solder Joint Inspection Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI)

1.3.3 Automatic X-Ray Inspection (AXI)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Commercial Electronics

1.4.3 Industrial Electronics

1.4.4 Automotive

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Solder Joint Inspection Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Solder Joint Inspection Market Trends

2.3.2 Solder Joint Inspection Market Drivers

2.3.3 Solder Joint Inspection Market Challenges

2.3.4 Solder Joint Inspection Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solder Joint Inspection Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Solder Joint Inspection Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solder Joint Inspection Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Solder Joint Inspection Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Solder Joint Inspection Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Solder Joint Inspection Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solder Joint Inspection as of 2019)

3.4 Global Solder Joint Inspection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Solder Joint Inspection Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solder Joint Inspection Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Solder Joint Inspection Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Solder Joint Inspection Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Solder Joint Inspection Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Solder Joint Inspection Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Solder Joint Inspection Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Solder Joint Inspection Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Solder Joint Inspection Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Solder Joint Inspection Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Solder Joint Inspection Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Solder Joint Inspection Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Solder Joint Inspection Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Solder Joint Inspection Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Solder Joint Inspection Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Solder Joint Inspection Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Solder Joint Inspection Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Solder Joint Inspection Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Solder Joint Inspection Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Kurtz Ersa

8.1.1 Kurtz Ersa Corporation Information

8.1.2 Kurtz Ersa Business Overview

8.1.3 Kurtz Ersa Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Solder Joint Inspection Products and Services

8.1.5 Kurtz Ersa SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Kurtz Ersa Recent Developments

8.2 Nordson

8.2.1 Nordson Corporation Information

8.2.2 Nordson Business Overview

8.2.3 Nordson Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Solder Joint Inspection Products and Services

8.2.5 Nordson SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Nordson Recent Developments

8.3 Omron

8.3.1 Omron Corporation Information

8.3.2 Omron Business Overview

8.3.3 Omron Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Solder Joint Inspection Products and Services

8.3.5 Omron SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Omron Recent Developments

8.4 Viscom

8.4.1 Viscom Corporation Information

8.4.2 Viscom Business Overview

8.4.3 Viscom Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Solder Joint Inspection Products and Services

8.4.5 Viscom SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Viscom Recent Developments

8.5 Koh Young Technology

8.5.1 Koh Young Technology Corporation Information

8.5.2 Koh Young Technology Business Overview

8.5.3 Koh Young Technology Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Solder Joint Inspection Products and Services

8.5.5 Koh Young Technology SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Koh Young Technology Recent Developments

8.6 Marantz Electronics

8.6.1 Marantz Electronics Corporation Information

8.6.2 Marantz Electronics Business Overview

8.6.3 Marantz Electronics Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Solder Joint Inspection Products and Services

8.6.5 Marantz Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Marantz Electronics Recent Developments

8.7 Machine Vision Products

8.7.1 Machine Vision Products Corporation Information

8.7.2 Machine Vision Products Business Overview

8.7.3 Machine Vision Products Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Solder Joint Inspection Products and Services

8.7.5 Machine Vision Products SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Machine Vision Products Recent Developments

9 Solder Joint Inspection Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Solder Joint Inspection Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Solder Joint Inspection Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Solder Joint Inspection Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Solder Joint Inspection Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Solder Joint Inspection Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Solder Joint Inspection Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Solder Joint Inspection Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Solder Joint Inspection Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solder Joint Inspection Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solder Joint Inspection Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Solder Joint Inspection Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solder Joint Inspection Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solder Joint Inspection Distributors

11.3 Solder Joint Inspection Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

