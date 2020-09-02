Massive Growth of Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market by 2027 Leading Players Like AT&T, Cloudian, Dell, Digital Sense

With the growing usage of mobile devices such as smartphones & tablets by customers and employees, companies face challenges of handling a diversity of structured and unstructured data, which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the storage as a service market. Moreover, the increased necessity for the cost-effective business process is also anticipated to boost the growth of the storage as a service market.

Leading Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Players:

AT&T Inc., Cloudian Inc., Dell Inc., Digital Sense, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IBM Corporation, Pure Storage, Inc., Quantum Corporation, ZADARA STORAGE, INC

Storage as a Service (STaaS) is a business model in which a company, typically large, rents leases or rents its storage infrastructure to another company or individuals to store data. Small companies and individuals regularly find this to be an appropriate method for managing backups, as well as for providing cost savings in hardware, personnel, and physical space. A company offering storage as a service may be called a storage service provider (SSP).

The “Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the Storage as a Service (STaaS) market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Storage as a Service (STaaS) market with detailed market segmentation by service type, organization size, vertical. The global Storage as a Service (STaaS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Storage as a Service (STaaS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Storage as a Service (STaaS) market.

The global Storage as a Service (STaaS) market is segmented on the basis of service type, organization size, vertical. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as cloud NAS (File Storage), cloud SAN (Block Storage), cloud backup, cloud archiving. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, education, government, retail, energy & utilities, others

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

