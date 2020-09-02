Virtual Client Computing Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future Citrix Systems, Dell, Ericom Software, FUJITSU

The efficient and cost-effective and secure way to centrally manage client devices is one of the major factors driving the growth of the virtual client computing market. Moreover, growing demands for a more nimble workforce, the rising necessity for improved user productivity and satisfaction, lower costs, simplified IT management, and enhanced information security are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the virtual client computing market.

Leading Virtual Client Computing Market Players:

Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Ericom Software, FUJITSU, Hitachi, Ltd., HP Development Company, L.P., Huawei, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, VMware, Inc.

Virtual client computing is a computing model that offers desktop virtualization solutions to improve limitations allied with the traditional distributed desktop environment. A client-based virtual machine is centrally managed on a server and then performed on a client device.

The “Global Virtual Client Computing Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the virtual client computing market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of virtual client computing market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, enterprise size, end-use. The global virtual client computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtual client computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the virtual client computing market.

The global virtual client computing market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, end-use. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, service. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, others.

