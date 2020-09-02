Target Drones Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026 | Boeing, Qinetiq, Northrop Grumman

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Target Drones market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Target Drones market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Target Drones report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Target Drones report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Target Drones market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Target Drones market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Target Drones market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Target Drones market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Target Drones market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Target Drones Market Research Report: Boeing, Qinetiq, Northrop Grumman, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, BSK Defense, Air Affairs Australia, Saab AB, Aerotargets, ASV Global

Global Target Drones Market Segmentation by Product: Aerial Targets

Ground Targets

Underwater Targets

Sea Surface Targets



Global Target Drones Market Segmentation by Application: Defense

Homeland Security

Commercial



The Target Drones Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Target Drones market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Target Drones market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Target Drones market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Target Drones industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Target Drones market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Target Drones market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Target Drones market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Target Drones Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Target Drones Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Target Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aerial Targets

1.4.3 Ground Targets

1.4.4 Underwater Targets

1.4.5 Sea Surface Targets

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Target Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Homeland Security

1.5.4 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Target Drones Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Target Drones Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Target Drones Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Target Drones, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Target Drones Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Target Drones Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Target Drones Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Target Drones Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Target Drones Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Target Drones Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Target Drones Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Target Drones Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Target Drones Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Target Drones Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Target Drones Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Target Drones Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Target Drones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Target Drones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Target Drones Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Target Drones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Target Drones Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Target Drones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Target Drones Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Target Drones Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Target Drones Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Target Drones Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Target Drones Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Target Drones Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Target Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Target Drones Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Target Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Target Drones Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Target Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Target Drones Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Target Drones Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Target Drones Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Target Drones Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Target Drones Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Target Drones Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Target Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Target Drones Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Target Drones Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Target Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Target Drones Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Target Drones Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Target Drones Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Target Drones Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Target Drones Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Target Drones Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Target Drones Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Target Drones Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Target Drones Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Target Drones Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Target Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Target Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Target Drones Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Target Drones Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Target Drones Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Target Drones Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Target Drones Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Target Drones Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Target Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Target Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Target Drones Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Target Drones Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Target Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Target Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Target Drones Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Target Drones Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Target Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Target Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Target Drones Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Target Drones Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Target Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Target Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Target Drones Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Target Drones Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Target Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Target Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Target Drones Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Target Drones Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Target Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Target Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Target Drones Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Target Drones Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Boeing

12.1.1 Boeing Corporation Information

12.1.2 Boeing Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Boeing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Boeing Target Drones Products Offered

12.1.5 Boeing Recent Development

12.2 Qinetiq

12.2.1 Qinetiq Corporation Information

12.2.2 Qinetiq Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Qinetiq Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Qinetiq Target Drones Products Offered

12.2.5 Qinetiq Recent Development

12.3 Northrop Grumman

12.3.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

12.3.2 Northrop Grumman Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Northrop Grumman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Northrop Grumman Target Drones Products Offered

12.3.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.4 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

12.4.1 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Target Drones Products Offered

12.4.5 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Recent Development

12.5 Airbus

12.5.1 Airbus Corporation Information

12.5.2 Airbus Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Airbus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Airbus Target Drones Products Offered

12.5.5 Airbus Recent Development

12.6 Lockheed Martin

12.6.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lockheed Martin Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Lockheed Martin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Lockheed Martin Target Drones Products Offered

12.6.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.7 Leonardo

12.7.1 Leonardo Corporation Information

12.7.2 Leonardo Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Leonardo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Leonardo Target Drones Products Offered

12.7.5 Leonardo Recent Development

12.8 BSK Defense

12.8.1 BSK Defense Corporation Information

12.8.2 BSK Defense Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BSK Defense Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 BSK Defense Target Drones Products Offered

12.8.5 BSK Defense Recent Development

12.9 Air Affairs Australia

12.9.1 Air Affairs Australia Corporation Information

12.9.2 Air Affairs Australia Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Air Affairs Australia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Air Affairs Australia Target Drones Products Offered

12.9.5 Air Affairs Australia Recent Development

12.10 Saab AB

12.10.1 Saab AB Corporation Information

12.10.2 Saab AB Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Saab AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Saab AB Target Drones Products Offered

12.10.5 Saab AB Recent Development

12.12 ASV Global

12.12.1 ASV Global Corporation Information

12.12.2 ASV Global Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ASV Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 ASV Global Products Offered

12.12.5 ASV Global Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Target Drones Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Target Drones Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

