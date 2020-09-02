High Investment in Equine Health Management: A Major Influencer in Sports that Involve Horses

The global equine health market is likely to derive growth from the increasing number of product launches, aimed at enhancing equine health. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Equine Health Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Drugs, Vaccines, Feed additives), By Disease Type (Nile virus, Potomac horse fever, Equine rabies, Tetanus, Equine influenza, Others), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary hospitals & clinics, Retail pharmacy, Online pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing prevalence of infectious animal diseases.

The report covers:

Global Equine Health Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Equine Health Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bayer AG

Elanco, Intervet Inc.

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Equine Products UK LTD

Zoetis

Vetoquinol S.A.

