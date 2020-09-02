Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord, SKF

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rigid Mechanical Couplings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rigid Mechanical Couplings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Research Report: Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord, SKF, Timken, Tsubakimoto Chain, Voith, Barmex, Regal PTS (KopFlex), Oren Elliott Products, Ruland, Chinabase Machinery, Climax Metal Products, JAKOB Antriebstechnik, Vulkan, NBK, Stafford, QM

Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Segmentation by Product: Sleeve

Flanged

Clamped



Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas Industry

Power Generation

Agricultural

Mining and Metals Industry

Other



The Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rigid Mechanical Couplings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rigid Mechanical Couplings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rigid Mechanical Couplings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Rigid Mechanical Couplings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sleeve

1.4.3 Flanged

1.4.4 Clamped

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.5.3 Power Generation

1.5.4 Agricultural

1.5.5 Mining and Metals Industry

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rigid Mechanical Couplings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Rigid Mechanical Couplings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Rigid Mechanical Couplings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Rigid Mechanical Couplings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Rigid Mechanical Couplings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Mechanical Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Mechanical Couplings Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Mechanical Couplings Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Altra Industrial Motion

12.1.1 Altra Industrial Motion Corporation Information

12.1.2 Altra Industrial Motion Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Altra Industrial Motion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Altra Industrial Motion Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.1.5 Altra Industrial Motion Recent Development

12.2 Rexnord

12.2.1 Rexnord Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rexnord Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Rexnord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Rexnord Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.2.5 Rexnord Recent Development

12.3 SKF

12.3.1 SKF Corporation Information

12.3.2 SKF Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SKF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 SKF Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.3.5 SKF Recent Development

12.4 Timken

12.4.1 Timken Corporation Information

12.4.2 Timken Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Timken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Timken Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.4.5 Timken Recent Development

12.5 Tsubakimoto Chain

12.5.1 Tsubakimoto Chain Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tsubakimoto Chain Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Tsubakimoto Chain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Tsubakimoto Chain Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.5.5 Tsubakimoto Chain Recent Development

12.6 Voith

12.6.1 Voith Corporation Information

12.6.2 Voith Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Voith Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Voith Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.6.5 Voith Recent Development

12.7 Barmex

12.7.1 Barmex Corporation Information

12.7.2 Barmex Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Barmex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Barmex Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.7.5 Barmex Recent Development

12.8 Regal PTS (KopFlex)

12.8.1 Regal PTS (KopFlex) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Regal PTS (KopFlex) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Regal PTS (KopFlex) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Regal PTS (KopFlex) Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.8.5 Regal PTS (KopFlex) Recent Development

12.9 Oren Elliott Products

12.9.1 Oren Elliott Products Corporation Information

12.9.2 Oren Elliott Products Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Oren Elliott Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Oren Elliott Products Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.9.5 Oren Elliott Products Recent Development

12.10 Ruland

12.10.1 Ruland Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ruland Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Ruland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Ruland Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.10.5 Ruland Recent Development

12.11 Altra Industrial Motion

12.11.1 Altra Industrial Motion Corporation Information

12.11.2 Altra Industrial Motion Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Altra Industrial Motion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Altra Industrial Motion Rigid Mechanical Couplings Products Offered

12.11.5 Altra Industrial Motion Recent Development

12.12 Climax Metal Products

12.12.1 Climax Metal Products Corporation Information

12.12.2 Climax Metal Products Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Climax Metal Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Climax Metal Products Products Offered

12.12.5 Climax Metal Products Recent Development

12.13 JAKOB Antriebstechnik

12.13.1 JAKOB Antriebstechnik Corporation Information

12.13.2 JAKOB Antriebstechnik Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 JAKOB Antriebstechnik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 JAKOB Antriebstechnik Products Offered

12.13.5 JAKOB Antriebstechnik Recent Development

12.14 Vulkan

12.14.1 Vulkan Corporation Information

12.14.2 Vulkan Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Vulkan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Vulkan Products Offered

12.14.5 Vulkan Recent Development

12.15 NBK

12.15.1 NBK Corporation Information

12.15.2 NBK Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 NBK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 NBK Products Offered

12.15.5 NBK Recent Development

12.16 Stafford

12.16.1 Stafford Corporation Information

12.16.2 Stafford Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Stafford Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Stafford Products Offered

12.16.5 Stafford Recent Development

12.17 QM

12.17.1 QM Corporation Information

12.17.2 QM Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 QM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 QM Products Offered

12.17.5 QM Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Rigid Mechanical Couplings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Rigid Mechanical Couplings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

