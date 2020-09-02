Recombinant DNA Technology Market Share and Growth Factor, Research Report, Industry Analysis by 2026
The Global Recombinant DNA Technology Market will grow considerably in the coming years due to exceptional scientific advancements in gene therapy. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Recombinant DNA Technology Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Vaccines, Therapeutic Agents, Recombinant Protein, Others), By Component (Vectors, Expression System, Others), By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Food and Agriculture, Others), By End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Other) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will derive growth from the growing emphasis on research and development of recombinant DNA.
Key Segmentation of Recombinant DNA Technology Market:
- By Product
- Vaccines
- Therapeutic Agents
- Recombinant Protein
- By Component
- Vectors
- Expression System
- By Application
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutic
- Food and Agriculture
- By End User
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic and Government Research Institutes
- Other
- By Geography
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report
- Novartis AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Sanofi Pasteur Limited
- Merck KGaA, Genentech Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Pfizer Inc.
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
