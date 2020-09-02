Gestational Diabetes Treatment Market Explored in Latest Research 2019-2027

Gestational diabetes can be defined as a type of diabetes that affects pregnant women. It is usually a temporary condition which develops during pregnancy and subsides after the birth of the baby. However, there are possibilities that diabetes may return in the later stages of life as type II diabetes mellitus. It is the inability of insulin to absorb the sugars consumed as part of the meal. It may be caused due to insulin resistance in a woman’s body because of increasing levels of placental hormones being produced to sustain the development of the fetus. This condition starts when the female body is not able to make and use required amounts of insulin needed in pregnancy, resulting in a build-up of sugar in the bloodstream causing hyperglycemia. According to a case study published by the World Diabetes Foundation, gestational diabetes is an undertreated condition and affects nearly 18 million women each year. It is known to impact over 14% of the pregnancies globally and over 18 million live births every year. Risk factors associated with the condition include overweight babies, risk of developing diabetes mellitus in the later stages of life, birth trauma, respiratory distress, pre-eclampsia, hypocalcemia, and glucose-mediated macrosomia.

The global gestational diabetes treatment market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period driven by increase in prevalence of the condition in the population. According to the American Pregnancy Association, over 2% to 5% of the pregnant women in the U.S. suffer from gestational diabetes, which is likely to rise to 7% to 9% in the near future. Changing lifestyle habits, increasing obesity, delayed pregnancies, and rise in screening for gestational diabetes during prenatal testing contribute to the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among the people and non-symptomatic nature of the condition are likely to hamper market growth.

The global gestational diabetes treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, mode of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the market can be categorized into insulin, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, SGLT-2 inhibitors, and others. Insulin therapy is the most preferred mode of treatment due to its effectiveness in treating the diabetic condition. Based on mode of administration, the global gestational diabetes treatment market can be classified into oral, intravenous, and others. Intravenous mode of administration is mostly preferred owing to the fact that insulin, the commonly employed treatment for gestational diabetes is administered intravenously. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

Geographically, the global gestational diabetes treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue in 2016. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Strong growth in the region can be attributed to rise in prevalence of gestational diabetes among the population and ongoing efforts on spreading awareness among the people. Europe is expected to be the second leading market for gestational diabetes treatment. However, the sluggish economy in the region is likely to negatively impact the growth of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a significantly high CAGR due to high patient population, rise in government focus on enhancing health care facilities, and increase in product approvals.

Leading players operating in the global gestational diabetes treatment market are Biocon Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sanofi S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Adocia, Peptron, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., and Abbott Laboratories, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

