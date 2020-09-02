Poppet Solenoid Valves Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026 | ATOS, Avcon Controls PVT, Aventics

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Poppet Solenoid Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Poppet Solenoid Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Research Report: ATOS, Avcon Controls PVT, Aventics, Beswick Engineering, BUCHER Hydraulics, CAMOZZI, CKD, Clippard, Dresser-Rand, Festo, Jacob Sohne, GSR Ventiltechnik

Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Segmentation by Product: Normally-closed

Normally open



Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Segmentation by Application: Oil Industry

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Fertilizer

Electric Power



The Poppet Solenoid Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Poppet Solenoid Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Poppet Solenoid Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Poppet Solenoid Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Poppet Solenoid Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Poppet Solenoid Valves Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Normally-closed

1.4.3 Normally open

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil Industry

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.5 Fertilizer

1.5.6 Electric Power

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Poppet Solenoid Valves Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Poppet Solenoid Valves Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Poppet Solenoid Valves Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Poppet Solenoid Valves Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Poppet Solenoid Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Poppet Solenoid Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Poppet Solenoid Valves Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Poppet Solenoid Valves Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Poppet Solenoid Valves Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Poppet Solenoid Valves Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Poppet Solenoid Valves Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Poppet Solenoid Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Poppet Solenoid Valves Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Poppet Solenoid Valves Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ATOS

12.1.1 ATOS Corporation Information

12.1.2 ATOS Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ATOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ATOS Poppet Solenoid Valves Products Offered

12.1.5 ATOS Recent Development

12.2 Avcon Controls PVT

12.2.1 Avcon Controls PVT Corporation Information

12.2.2 Avcon Controls PVT Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Avcon Controls PVT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Avcon Controls PVT Poppet Solenoid Valves Products Offered

12.2.5 Avcon Controls PVT Recent Development

12.3 Aventics

12.3.1 Aventics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aventics Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Aventics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Aventics Poppet Solenoid Valves Products Offered

12.3.5 Aventics Recent Development

12.4 Beswick Engineering

12.4.1 Beswick Engineering Corporation Information

12.4.2 Beswick Engineering Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Beswick Engineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Beswick Engineering Poppet Solenoid Valves Products Offered

12.4.5 Beswick Engineering Recent Development

12.5 BUCHER Hydraulics

12.5.1 BUCHER Hydraulics Corporation Information

12.5.2 BUCHER Hydraulics Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BUCHER Hydraulics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 BUCHER Hydraulics Poppet Solenoid Valves Products Offered

12.5.5 BUCHER Hydraulics Recent Development

12.6 CAMOZZI

12.6.1 CAMOZZI Corporation Information

12.6.2 CAMOZZI Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CAMOZZI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 CAMOZZI Poppet Solenoid Valves Products Offered

12.6.5 CAMOZZI Recent Development

12.7 CKD

12.7.1 CKD Corporation Information

12.7.2 CKD Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 CKD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 CKD Poppet Solenoid Valves Products Offered

12.7.5 CKD Recent Development

12.8 Clippard

12.8.1 Clippard Corporation Information

12.8.2 Clippard Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Clippard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Clippard Poppet Solenoid Valves Products Offered

12.8.5 Clippard Recent Development

12.9 Dresser-Rand

12.9.1 Dresser-Rand Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dresser-Rand Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dresser-Rand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Dresser-Rand Poppet Solenoid Valves Products Offered

12.9.5 Dresser-Rand Recent Development

12.10 Festo

12.10.1 Festo Corporation Information

12.10.2 Festo Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Festo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Festo Poppet Solenoid Valves Products Offered

12.10.5 Festo Recent Development

12.12 GSR Ventiltechnik

12.12.1 GSR Ventiltechnik Corporation Information

12.12.2 GSR Ventiltechnik Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 GSR Ventiltechnik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 GSR Ventiltechnik Products Offered

12.12.5 GSR Ventiltechnik Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Poppet Solenoid Valves Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Poppet Solenoid Valves Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

