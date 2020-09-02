Supraglottic Airway Devices Market 2020: Report Highlights, Competitive Scenario, Share, Trends, Drivers And Challenges 2026
The Global Supraglottic Airway Devices Market is likely to gain momentum from the reduction of post-operative discomfort. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Supraglottic Airway Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Laryngeal Mask Airways, Oropharyngeal Airways, Nasopharyngeal Airways, Others), By Age Group (Adults, Neonates/Pediatrics), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” advantages, namely, lower autonomic impact, hassle-free insertion, and high speed are expected to boost the global supraglottic airway devices market growth.
Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Supraglottic Airway Devices Market Report
- Medtronic
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Smiths Medical
- Ambu A/S
- Karl Storz Se & Co. KG
- Flexicare Medical Limited
- Verathon Inc.
- Intersurgical Ltd
- Mercury Medical
Key Segmentation of Supraglottic Airway Devices Market
By Product Type
- Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMA)
- Oropharyngeal Airways (OPA)
- Nasopharyngeal Airways (NPA)
- Others
By Age Group
- Adults
- Neonates/Pediatrics
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
By Geography
- North America (the USA, and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
