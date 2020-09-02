Global “Body Temperature Monitoring Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Body Temperature Monitoring market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Body Temperature Monitoring market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Body Temperature Monitoring Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Body Temperature Monitoring .

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245397

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Body Temperature Monitoring market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Body Temperature Monitoring market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Body Temperature Monitoring market?

What are the challenges to Body Temperature Monitoring market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Body Temperature Monitoring market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Body Temperature Monitoring market?

Trending factors influencing the Body Temperature Monitoring market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Body Temperature Monitoring market?

Key Market Trends:

Oral Cavity is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR in the Application Segment

Oral cavity is found to be the most accessible and is highly believed to provide the best estimation of the core body temperature. Oral cavity is found to be the most common site for measuring body temperature, by local sensors. Eating and drinking may affect the accuracy, while measuring oral temperature. The thermometers are placed inside the mouth, under the tongue, and such readings can be inaccurate. The oral cavity temperature is measured by placing the thermometer posteriorly into the sublingual pocket, as it is very close to the sublingual arteries, which track the changes in the core body temperature.

In addition, there are advantages and disadvantages associated with the oral thermometers. Accessibility and convenience are considered to be the advantages offered by these devices. The chance for these devices breaking into pieces, if bitten, and recording inaccurate temperature, if the person has ingested food or fluid, or has smoked, are the disadvantages of these devices. Hence, all the aforementioned factors are expected to lead to a steady growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue the Same during the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for body temperature monitoring, and is expected to continue its dominance for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of body temperature monitoring devices. The United States holds majority of the market in the North American region, due to the rising cases of flu. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5%-20% of the US population suffer from flu each year, which increases the outpatient visits by around 31.4 million, annually. Thus, this statistics implies the huge demand for body temperature monitoring devices. Additionally, as per the American Hospital Association, there were more than 36.5 million admissions to hospitals in 2017. This huge number denoted the requirement for body temperature monitoring devices, and therefore, was as a driving factor to the market.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245397

Study objectives of Body Temperature Monitoring Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Body Temperature Monitoring market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Body Temperature Monitoring market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Body Temperature Monitoring market trends that influence the global Body Temperature Monitoring market

Detailed TOC of Body Temperature Monitoring Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise of Infectious Conditions, like Swine Flu, Ebola, and Others, increasing the Demand for Non-contact Thermometers

4.2.2 Increasing Pediatric Population Driving the Growth of Thermometers

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Disposable Thermometers

4.2.4 Preference for Digital Thermometer over Mercury-based Thermometers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Issues Related to Rectal Thermometers

4.3.2 Concerns about the Use of Infrared Thermometers

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Contact

5.1.1.1 Digital Thermometers

5.1.1.2 Infrared Ear Thermometers

5.1.1.3 IR Temporal Artery Thermometers

5.1.1.4 Mercury Thermometers

5.1.1.5 Disposable Thermometers

5.1.1.6 Other Contact Products

5.1.2 Non-contact

5.1.2.1 Non-contact Infrared Thermometers

5.1.2.2 Thermal Scanners

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Oral Cavity

5.2.2 Rectum

5.2.3 Ear

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Homes

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 A&D Medical

6.1.3 Easywell Biomedicals

6.1.4 American Diagnostic Corporation

6.1.5 Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited

6.1.6 Helen of Troy Limited (Kaz USA Inc.)

6.1.7 Hill-Rom (Welch Allyn)

6.1.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.1.9 Omron Corporation

6.1.10 Microlife Corporation (Midas Investment Company Limited)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Emergency Stop Push Button Market 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

Grease Lubrication System Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

Self-lubricated Bearing Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

Harmonic Gear Drive Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

Chemical Nitrogen Generators Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Embedded Thermal Printers Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

COVID-19 Outbreak- Global Telecentric Lenses Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2025

Pyridoxine Hydrochloride Market Size Global Industry Research, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Silicone Desiccant Market Size 2020: Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

Global Professional Skincare Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Digital Photo Frame Market Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

Touch Free Trash Can Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)