Stents Market Worldwide Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Top Players, Increase Demand, Research Report by 2026
The Stents Market to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Coronary Stent, Vascular Stents, Ureteral Stent, Esophageal Stent), By Product (Dual Therapy Stents, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds, Bio-engineered Stents), By Material (Non-degradable, Degradable), By Design (Coil, Helical spiral), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026 As per the report in 2019 the industry market was valued at US$ Stents.
Leading Players operating in the Stents Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- BIOTRONIK
- Medtronic
- BD
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health
- Elixir Medical Corporation
- Terumo Corporation
- Biosensors International Group
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Faster Recovery Rates to Boost the Market
Stent treatments for coronary heart diseases have been proven to have faster rate of recovery than conventional coronary bypass procedures. This bodes well for the global stents market as it will boost the adoption rate of stents. Moreover, stent treatments are much less invasive than bypass surgeries, which can help in making patients switch to such procedures more readily. In addition to this, there is a rising prevalence of coronary heart diseases. For example, recent numbers revealed by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention show that 735,000 Americans are diagnosed with heart disease. This is expected to expand the global stents market size substantially in the forecast period.
Key Segmentation of Stents Market:
By Type
- Coronary Stent
- Vascular Stents
- Ureteral Stent
- Esophageal Stent
- Biliary Stents
By Product
- Dual Therapy Stents (DTS)
- Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds (BVS)
- Bio-engineered Stents
- Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)
- Bare Metal Stents (BMS)
By Material
- Non-degradable
- Degradable
- Magnesium
- Poly-l-lactide acid (PLLA)
- Polycaprolactone (PCL)
By Design
- Coil
- Helical spiral
- Woven
- Individual rings
- Sequential rings
By End User
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
