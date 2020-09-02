Stents Market Worldwide Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Top Players, Increase Demand, Research Report by 2026

The Stents Market to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Coronary Stent, Vascular Stents, Ureteral Stent, Esophageal Stent), By Product (Dual Therapy Stents, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds, Bio-engineered Stents), By Material (Non-degradable, Degradable), By Design (Coil, Helical spiral), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Geography Forecast till 2026 As per the report in 2019 the industry market was valued at US$ Stents.

Leading Players operating in the Stents Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

BIOTRONIK

Medtronic

BD

Boston Scientific Corporation



Cardinal Health

Elixir Medical Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Biosensors International Group

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Request A Sample Copy Stents Market Report

Faster Recovery Rates to Boost the Market

Stent treatments for coronary heart diseases have been proven to have faster rate of recovery than conventional coronary bypass procedures. This bodes well for the global stents market as it will boost the adoption rate of stents. Moreover, stent treatments are much less invasive than bypass surgeries, which can help in making patients switch to such procedures more readily. In addition to this, there is a rising prevalence of coronary heart diseases. For example, recent numbers revealed by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention show that 735,000 Americans are diagnosed with heart disease. This is expected to expand the global stents market size substantially in the forecast period.

Key Segmentation of Stents Market:

By Type

Coronary Stent

Vascular Stents

Ureteral Stent

Esophageal Stent

Biliary Stents

By Product

Dual Therapy Stents (DTS)

Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds (BVS)

Bio-engineered Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

Bare Metal Stents (BMS)

By Material

Non-degradable

Degradable

Magnesium

Poly-l-lactide acid (PLLA)

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

By Design

Coil

Helical spiral

Woven

Individual rings

Sequential rings

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights:

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market

Multiple Myeloma Market

Prescription Drugs Market

Smart Inhalers Market

Smart Contact Lenses Market

Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market

Blood Group Typing Market

Asthma Treatment Market

Legionella Testing Market