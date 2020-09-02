Global “Beauty Drinks Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Beauty Drinks market is provided detail in this report.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Investments from Key Players

Key players, such as Nestle and Coca-Cola have been investing on research activities focusing on product innovations in beauty drinks. Glowelle, which is a blend of antioxidant vitamins, phyto-nutrients, and botanical fruit extracts – by Nestle, is specifically designed to tackle signs of aging by nourishing the skin, and can be noted as pioneering efforts in the nutritional beauty sector. Nestle also rolled out its collagen-coffee, branding it as a low-fat alternative to normal coffee, with beneficial effects on the skin. Private label brands, such as Vitabiotics, also introduced beauty drinks for skin and hair, containing hydrolyzed marine collagen, inositol, blackcurrant seed oil, and amino acids. The increasing demand for beauty drinks has prompted many companies, like Coca-Cola to collaborate with players like Sanofi SA, to launch the beauty drink – ‘Beautific Oenobiol’.

Collagen products form the largest market segment

Collagen-based beauty drinks are becoming popular in the beauty drink industry as they are protein rich ingredient, which play an important role in skincare. They protect the dermis and help in maintaining youthful skin. Collagen-based products are high in demand among the young population for slimming and beauty purposes and elderly consumers for anti-aging effects as they have a tendency of producing low levels of collagen. Asia-Pacific forms the largest market for collagen-based beauty drinks, whereas, the North American market is expected to register a prominent CAGR, due to the increasing awareness about health and beauty benefits of collagen among the United States and Canadian consumers.

Detailed TOC of Beauty Drinks Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.4 Research Phases

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Vitamins and Minerals

5.1.2 Collagen

5.1.3 Carotenoid

5.1.4 Co-enzymes

5.1.5 Other Ingredient Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Grocery Retailers

5.2.2 Beauty Specialist Stores

5.2.3 Drug Stores and Pharmacies

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Australia

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Sappe Public Company Limited

6.4.2 Shiseido Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Vital Proteins LLC

6.4.4 Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Kinohimitsu

6.4.6 Big Quark

6.4.7 Lacka Foods Limited

6.4.8 Molecule Beverages

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

