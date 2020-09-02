Global “Ballistic Composites Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Ballistic Composites market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Ballistic Composites market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Ballistic Composites Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Ballistic Composites .

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Ballistic Composites market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Ballistic Composites market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Ballistic Composites market?

What are the challenges to Ballistic Composites market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Ballistic Composites market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ballistic Composites market?

Trending factors influencing the Ballistic Composites market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Ballistic Composites market?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Vehicle Armors

– Vehicle armors go into ground vehicles, sea vehicles, and helicopters.

– Increasing warfare across the world is increasing the demand for military vehicles required in warships, which is likely to increase the demand for vehicle armor during the forecast period.

– Composite materials have gradually crept into armor systems for naval vessels and land combat vehicles. They have displaced steel, aluminum, and even titanium alloys, partly due to improved ballistic efficiencies similar to the significant advancements in specific strength and stiffness made in structural materials, as well as being lightweight. Composite parts can be part of the primary armor, especially effective against fragmentation, originating from grenades, mortars, artillery, and other explosive devices. Vehicles can use armor laminates of either S-glass or Kevlar fabric.

– Land combat vehicles are protected by armor sufficient to withstand heavy machinegun fire and overhead artillery fire. These vehicles have external armor kits, which include glass fiber reinforced support plates. A strengthened undercarriage protects the personnel inside from mines. Exterior armor design generally includes modular expandable armor system panels, made with ceramic-faced woven aramid, roof interiors consist of molded-woven aramid reinforced composites, and interior sides contain molded, S-fiberglass-reinforced composites.

– Armor protection is also required on the bottom of helicopters against ground fire from small arms. As the fuselage of helicopters needs to be light, the base portion is generally vulnerable to small arms fire from the ground, which puts the occupants at risk. Lightweight armor for the bottom of helicopters has been in use for many years.

– In the area of vehicle armor, ballistic composites have provided the following benefits: reduced the weight of a vehicle, increased mobility, decreased number of components required to armor, increased fuel efficiency, and increased life of the vehicle.

North American Region to Dominate the Market

The North America region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the growing aerospace and defense industrial activities and the increasing need to bring down the cost, lower carbon dioxide emissions, and fuel consumption. In February 2018, the US government proposed a defense budget of USD 716 billion for FY 2019. The United States was the most significant defense spending nation in 2018, with a spending of USD 647 billion, which shows an increase of 6.07% from that of FY 2017. The United States also struck a major deal with Saudi Arabia for arms deal sales, along with the sale of F-35 combat aircraft. Moreover, the US army announced its plans of spending about USD 1.4 billion on the manufacturing of lightweight tanks project, over the forecast period. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the ballistic composites market in the region is expected to increase at a significant rate, during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Ballistic Composites Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Ballistic Composites market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Ballistic Composites market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Ballistic Composites market trends that influence the global Ballistic Composites market

Detailed TOC of Ballistic Composites Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Defense Expenditure of Many Countries

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Need for High Investments in R&D

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Fiber Type

5.1.1 Aramids

5.1.2 Ultra-high-molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)

5.1.3 S-glass

5.1.4 Other Fiber Types

5.2 By Matrix Type

5.2.1 Polymer

5.2.2 Polymer-ceramic

5.2.3 Metal

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Vehicle Armor

5.3.2 Body Armor

5.3.3 Helmets and Face Protection

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BAE Systems

6.4.2 Barrday Corporation

6.4.3 Royal DSM NV

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 FY Composites OY

6.4.6 Gaffco Ballistics

6.4.7 Gurit Holding AG

6.4.8 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.9 II-VI M Cubed

6.4.10 MKU Limited

6.4.11 PRF Composite Materials

6.4.12 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

6.4.13 Morgan Advanced Materials

6.4.14 Southern States LLC

6.4.15 Teijin Limited

6.4.16 Waco Composites

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Terrain Motor Vehicles with Ballistic Protection

