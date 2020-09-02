Global “Automotive Lubricants Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automotive Lubricants market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Lubricants Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Automotive Lubricants.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Automotive Lubricants market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Lubricants market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Automotive Lubricants market?

What are the challenges to Automotive Lubricants market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Automotive Lubricants market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automotive Lubricants market?

Trending factors influencing the Automotive Lubricants market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Automotive Lubricants market?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of High Performance Lubricants

– High-performance lubricants, also known as synthetic lubricants, are gaining popularity, due to their excellent properties over mineral oil lubricants. The synthetic lubricant segment is constantly gaining market share and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

– Synthetic lubricants offer better and improved properties, in comparison to mineral lubricants, such as low-traction coefficient, which reduce power consumption, reduce gear wear, increase service life, and reduces flammability to increase safety.

– This, in turn, makes them most suited for extreme high-temperature applications, and other complex and specific applications (such as heavily loaded gearboxes, etc.). However, as the average price of synthetic lubricants is almost thrice of the mineral-based lubricants, the occupation of the consumers is the main factor for the acceptance of high-performance lubricants.

– Synthetic lubricants are mostly used in the regions of Europe and North America, followed by the usage of semi-synthetic lubricants in Asian countries. In Asia, lubricants are mostly sold under the category of Do-It-Yourself (DIY). The synthetic lubricant segment is usually driven by consumers with behavior traits, like innovativeness, information on new brands, types of products, enthusiasm toward their vehicles, etc.

– The growing awareness about high-performance automotive lubricants is expected to continue to drive the market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. In the region, China is the largest lubricant market and is expected to remain so in the coming years, irrespective of the economy witnessing slow economic growth. The government is focusing on replacing obsolete vehicles, in turn, increasing the demand for improved and high performance lubricants. Whereas, India is the second-largest lubricant market in the region and the third-largest in the world. Indonesia is one of the major consumers of lubricants in the ASEAN region. Japan is the fifth-largest consumer of lubricants in the world. The Japanese automotive industry has been witnessing slow growth from the past two years, primarily due to the drastic drop in the sale and production of motor vehicles. The global market for automotive lubricants is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Automotive Lubricants Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Lubricants market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Lubricants market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Lubricants market trends that influence the global Automotive Lubricants market

Detailed TOC of Automotive Lubricants Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Automotive Sales

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of High-performance Lubricants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Extended Drain Intervals

4.2.2 Modest Impact of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the Future

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Engine Oil

5.1.2 Transmission and Hydraulic Fluids

5.1.3 General Industrial Oil

5.1.4 Gear Oil

5.1.5 Grease

5.1.6 Process Oil

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Philippines

5.2.1.6 Indonesia

5.2.1.7 Malaysia

5.2.1.8 Thailand

5.2.1.9 Vietnam

5.2.1.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.2.4 Rest of North America

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Turkey

5.2.3.7 Spain

5.2.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Chile

5.2.4.4 Colombia

5.2.4.5 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Qatar

5.2.5.4 UAE

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Share Analysis**

7.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

7.3 Company Profiles

7.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell

7.3.2 BP Plc (Castrol)

7.3.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.3.4 Total SA

7.3.5 Chevron Corporation

7.3.6 China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

7.3.7 FUCHS

7.3.8 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

7.3.9 Valvoline Inc.

7.3.10 Lukoil

7.3.11 PETRONAS Lubricants International

7.3.12 PT Petramina (Persero)

7.3.13 Gazpromneft – Lubricants Ltd

7.3.14 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

7.3.15 Phillips 66 Lubricants

7.3.16 Petrobras

7.3.17 Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd (Veedol International Ltd)

7.3.18 Motul

7.3.19 Repsol

7.3.20 SK Lubricants Co. Ltd

7.3.21 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

7.3.22 Amsoil Inc.

7.3.23 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (Hinduja Group)

7.3.24 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

7.3.25 Kluber Lubrication

7.3.26 HPCL

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8.1 Growing Automotive Industry in Middle East & Africa

