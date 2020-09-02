Global “Automotive Coolant Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Automotive Coolant market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Automotive Coolant Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Ethylene Glycol dominated the Global Market

– Ethylene glycol coolant occupied the major share more than 60% of the total automotive coolant market in 2018, as most customers, like automakers and vehicle owners, prefer ethylene glycol coolants over propylene glycol coolants, due to the following:

– Production cost of ethylene glycol coolants is lower compared to propylene glycol coolants, as the former coolant requires less energy at several stages of conversions, along with low cost of raw materials. Thus, ethylene glycol coolants are available at cheaper price, which has been identified as the primary factor driving a large number of customers to opt ethylene glycol coolants.

– Earlier, ethylene glycol coolants were opposed by vehicle owners, due to its toxic and sweet taste characteristics. The sweet taste of ethylene glycol attracted animals to consume it and resulted in several deaths of pet animals, across the world. Thus, coolant manufacturers started adding a bitterant agent in ethylene glycol, and thereafter regained its demand in the market.

– Additionally, low freezing point and low viscosity properties of ethylene glycol makes it suitable for winter and summer conditions, and it is thus, largely adopted in regions like North America and Europe.

– Low production cost has also driven manufacturers to produce more ethylene glycol type coolants compared to propylene glycol coolants for the automotive industry. Some of the major producers of ethylene glycol include Ineos, Total Petrochemicals, LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, and Naphthachimie.

India Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate in Asia-Pacific Region

– India automotive coolant market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of approximately 6%, during the forecast period 2019-2024.

– The automotive industry has grown rapidly in India, as the demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles has increased to 7.32% and 9.08% respectively over the last two years (2017-2018). This increase in the sales of vehicle has significantly increased the demand for coolants in the country.

– The Indian automobile sector is the sixth-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer and the second-largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, globally. Growing industrialization and infrastructure, and the robustly increasing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, are fueling the demand for light passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks in the country. Government measures, like NATRiP, Auto Mission 2006-2016, etc., are also significantly contributing to growth of the country’s automotive sector, thereby, augmenting the demand for coolants in both the OEM and aftermarket segments.

– Indian PSU oil players, like IOCL, HPCL, BPCL etc., along with private players like RIL, are continuously increasing their crude oil production capacity. As ethylene glycol is a crude oil by-product, the increasing production and refining capacity of crude oil could increase the availability of ethylene glycol in India, simultaneously boosting the domestic production of coolant in the country. Maximum demand for coolant in India is from the replacement market. Though with the increasing developments in coolant formulation, the life time of coolant is recording a sharp increase, and is therefore, slowing the growth of the coolant market.

– It is anticipated that due to increasing automobile demand in the country, the demand for coolant by OEMs could increase more sharply compared to the demand for coolant in the aftermarket.

Detailed TOC of Automotive Coolant Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Passenger Car

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.2 Organic Chemical Type

5.2.1 Ethylene Glycol

5.2.2 Propylene Glycol

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 BP PLC ( Castrol)

6.2.2 Chevron Corp.

6.2.3 ExxonMobil Corp.

6.2.4 Valvoline Inc.

6.2.5 Total SA

6.2.6 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.2.7 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd

6.2.8 JXTG Holdings Inc.

6.2.9 Prestone Products Corp.

6.2.10 Amsoil Inc.

6.2.11 Voltronic GmbH

6.2.12 American Mfg Co. (Rudson)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

