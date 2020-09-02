Global “Automotive Adhesive Tape Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Automotive Adhesive Tape market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Automotive Adhesive Tape market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Adhesive Tape Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Automotive Adhesive Tape .

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245474

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Automotive Adhesive Tape market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Adhesive Tape market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Automotive Adhesive Tape market?

What are the challenges to Automotive Adhesive Tape market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Automotive Adhesive Tape market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automotive Adhesive Tape market?

Trending factors influencing the Automotive Adhesive Tape market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Automotive Adhesive Tape market?

Key Market Trends:

Natural Rubber Adhesives to Witness a High Demand

– Natural rubber is widely used in pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes. Natural rubber consists of long polymer chains. If it is mixed with resin and made sticky, the adhesive obtained is extremely flexible, due to the long length and mobility of the polymer chains.

– Such adhesives employ solvent-borne natural rubber, in which rubber obtained by centrifuging natural rubber latex is masticated and applied to a backing material from a solvent solution.

– Japanese patent, JP 11-172212 (1999), suggests that an adhesive comprising synthetic rubber latex, natural rubber latex, and an ethylene-vinyl acetate-acrylate copolymer emulsion provide good anchorage. Several technological developments in improving anchorage have been noticed in the patents filed, in the recent past.

– The compounded resins, type of rubber used, and other ingredients determine the performance of the natural rubber adhesive. In general, natural rubber properties offer many advantages in pressure-sensitive tape applications.

– Owing to its unique properties, natural rubber may witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The market is majorly driven by the availability of low labor at low cost, low raw material prices, and the growing urban population in the region, in addition to a large number of automotive manufacturing plants. The Government of China is planning to introduce more than one million electric vehicles by 2020, which is expected to drive the market for automotive adhesive tapes in the country. All the aforementioned factors, in turn, may boost the demand for automotive adhesive tapes in the Asia-Pacific region, during the forecast period.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245474

Study objectives of Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Automotive Adhesive Tape market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Automotive Adhesive Tape market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Automotive Adhesive Tape market trends that influence the global Automotive Adhesive Tape market

Detailed TOC of Automotive Adhesive Tape Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations Demanding Use of Low Volatile Organic Carbon (VOC) Adhesive Tapes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material Type

5.1.1 Polyester

5.1.2 Polypropylene

5.1.3 Paper

5.1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

5.1.5 Other Material Types (Foam, Cloth)

5.2 Adhesive Type

5.2.1 Acrylic

5.2.2 Natural Rubber

5.2.3 Butyl

5.2.4 Other Adhesive Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Mexico

5.3.1.3 Canada

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asai-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Advance Tapes International

6.4.3 American Biltrite Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.5 Berry Global Inc. (Adchem)

6.4.6 Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited

6.4.7 Intertape Polymer Group

6.4.8 L&L Products

6.4.9 LINTEC Corporation

6.4.10 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

6.4.11 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

6.4.12 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

6.4.13 Scapa Group plc

6.4.14 Shurtape Technologies LLC

6.4.15 SIKA AG

6.4.16 SURFACE SHIELDS

6.4.17 tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company

6.4.18 Vibac Group SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Lightweight Vehicles

7.2 High-performance Adhesive Tapes for Advanced Applications

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Verified Frequency Driver (VFD) Market, COVID-19 Impact, 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

Railway Air Conditioning System Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026

Pneumatic Isolation Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

Rail Fastening System Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

Plasma Equipment Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2026

High-speed Tablet Press Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2026

COVID-19’s impact Global Dual Interface Card Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2025

Three-Dimensional Fabric Market Size 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Business Prospects, Developments and Investments by Forecast to 2026

Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Market Size Research Report includes Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis to 2026

Doorphone Market Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Package Substrates in Mobile Devices Market 2020 Research Analysis by Product Overview and Scope and Suppression Systems Forecasts 2024

Global Water Saving Toilet Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2026