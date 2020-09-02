Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market at a CAGR of more than 3% from 2019 to 2027

Key Highlights:

In terms of volume, the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market was stood at around 2100 billion units in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 3% from 2019 to 2027

was stood at around units in and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than from to Concrete blocks and bricks are often used in the construction industry. Buildings which are made by using concrete blocks are less susceptible to various types of damages and they provide insulation. Compared to blocks, bricks are less expensive and this drives the production of more number of bricks

Brick was the major segment in concrete block and brick manufacturing market and is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period in terms of value and volume

Based on region, Asia Pacific held major share in 2018 and is expected to grow at significant rate compared to other region between 2019 to 2027.

In Europe, the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) segment is primarily driven by the increased focus toward using light-weight building materials. Therefore, the ACC manufacturing segment is anticipated to observe significant growth rate during the forecast.

The concrete block and brick market in North America is less attractive due to extensive use of alternate building materials. Texas and North Carolina account for the largest brick shipments among the states. Various green building initiatives undertaken by the Government have led to rise in adoption of green building materials in the region.

Economic development in Latin America has stimulated the growth of the concrete block and brick manufacturing industry in the region. There are approximately 45,000 brick manufacturers in the region, most of them are informal units. The brick segment is declining its share in North America and Middle East & Africa regions due to increase use of light weight building materials in the regions

Development of the building & construction industry is a key driver of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market .The number of new housings are on the rise in the developing countries showing a positive overall trend in the construction sector. Demand for sustainable building materials, especially AAC blocks is expected to drive the global concrete blocks and bricks market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are shifting towards sustainability with the introduction of green building materials

Weak Tensile Strength of bricks, Unable To Sustain in Seismic Prone Areas and Extreme Weathers May Hamper Overall Demand

Tensile strength of concrete blocks and bricks are comparatively low and cannot give excellent performance in the seismic prone areas. Burnt clay bricks are commonly used for construction of masonry building.

Clay bricks are naturally porous and they absorb water. Excessive porosity is harmful to good masonry behavior as bricks absorb water from the adjoining mortar. This results in poor bonding between brick and mortar causing difficulty in the positioning of masonry units

Asia Pacific Expected to be Highly Lucrative Region of Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific accounted for major share of more than 75% of the global concrete block and brick manufacturing market in 2018. It is likely to remain the dominant market during the forecast period. Rising population and increase in construction activities in the region are key factors that are driving the concrete block and brick manufacturing market. Increase in population, high demand for shelter, and need for an inexpensive building material are major factors driving the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in Asia Pacific.

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing-Key Developments:

Lightweight concrete panels present an attractive opportunity for the concrete block and brick manufacturing market. The application of lightweight concrete panels has been popularizing in the modern architectural construction sector owing to its unique environmental friendly and cost-efficient nature. Moreover, these panels also exhibit termite proof and resistant towards freezing issues

Also, companies are focusing to manufacture concrete hollow blocks which innovative building products that are used as substitutes for traditional bricks in building construction

These blocks are machine-made and unaffected by weather conditions unlike the red bricks. They are used extensively in several Asian countries and worldwide. Concrete hollow blocks are durable, ease the speed of construction and eco-friendly in nature

Global Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market: Competition Landscape