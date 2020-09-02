Global “Antimony Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Antimony market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Antimony Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Usage in Fiberglass Composites Application

– Antimony is used as an additive in fiberglass composites. Antimony compounds are added directly to the resin and it is dispersed using normal mixing equipment.

– Resin mixed with antimony is stirred frequently to keep the materials well-mixed. It is widely used, owing to its better heat-resistant and chemical-resistant properties.

– The market for fiberglass composites is expected to grow at a fast pace. Composites are rapidly replacing all conventional materials in many applications, such as aerospace, automobiles, construction, electrical, and electronics, due to their high strength, low cost, easy processability, and availability in various forms and shapes with good aesthetics.

– Owing to the high strength of fiberglass composites, the antimony market is expected to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period.

China is Expected to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The country’s annual growth of GDP was 6.6% in 2018, which is expected to increase by 6.2% in 2019.

– Antimony is fused with lead, and the resulting alloy (solid solution) is used in lead-acid batteries.

– However, environmental regulations on lead emissions have restricted the consumption of antimony in lead batteries, globally. Other alloys incorporating the element are used to make bullets, cable sheaths, solder, and even organ pipes.

– In the semiconductor industry, it is used to manufacture diodes, hall-effect devices, and infrared detectors. China’s construction output during the forecast period is expected to be less than 4%. However, in the long-term, the growth is expected to recover slowly.

– Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the consumer electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable incomes of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby, driving the antimony market in the country.

– Overall, the demand for antimony is expected to increase in the country during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Antimony Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Flame Retardant Products

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from PET Manufacturers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Substitutes for Antimony in Major Applications

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Metal Ingot

5.1.2 Antimony Trioxide

5.1.3 Antimony Pentoxide

5.1.4 Alloys

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Flame Retardant

5.2.2 Lead Acid Batteries

5.2.3 Alloy Strengthening Agent

5.2.4 Fiberglass Composites

5.2.5 Catalyst

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Campine

6.4.3 Huachang Antimony Industry

6.4.4 Hunan ChenZhou Mining Group Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Korea Zinc Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Lambert Metals International

6.4.7 Mandalay Resources Corp.

6.4.8 Nihon Seiko

6.4.9 Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 Suzuhiro Chemical

6.4.11 Tri-Star Resources PLC

6.4.12 United States Antimony Corp.

6.4.13 Village Main Reef Ltd

6.4.14 Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Government Crackdown on Illegal Mining in China

7.2 Recovery of Antimony from Recycled Products

