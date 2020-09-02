Defoamers Market Share, Size 2020: Global Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024, Says Market Reports World

Global Data Center Construction Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Data Center Construction Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market.

Data Center Construction Market Report Is In Information & Communications Technologyfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Data Center Construction Description :-

Data Center Construction Market Overview

The data center construction market was valued at USD 18.56 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.00 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.34% over the forecast period of 2019–2024. The development of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services, internet of things, software-defined data centers, and disaster recovery has fueled the demand for the construction of data centers globally.

– By the end of 2018, 550 MW data centers were under construction across Europe, North America, Middle East, and APAC, with the North American markets accounting for over 44% of the total.

– Even today, the state and local municipalities of North America are competing to construct more data centers to their markets. For instance, Texas passed tax incentive legislation that provides a 100% exemption of sales taxes on business personal property necessary for data center operation over 10 to 15 years for large data center users.

– The regulations and mandates by the government to reduce energy consumption have led many large companies to shift their data centers from the remote locations to the urban area.

– For instance, the new prototype named “The Spark”, moved data centers from remote locales to the middle of cities, allowing them to provide nearby buildings with energy. Solar panels on the surrounding houses provide the data center with energy. This concept has the capacity to supply the energy to 18,000 people as well as the power consumption of the data center can reduce upto 40%.

Company Coverage of Data Center Construction market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– IBM Corporation

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Turner Construction Co.

– DPR Construction, Inc

– Fortis Construction

– Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Inc.

– HITT Contracting Inc.

– JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc.

– M. A. Mortenson Company, Inc.

– AECOM

– Gilbane Building Company, Inc.

– Clune Construction Company, L.P.

– Nabholz Corporation

– RagingWire Data Centers, Inc.

– CyrusOne Inc.

– Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Global Data Center Construction Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Major Points Of Data Center Construction Market Covered In Table Of Content are as follows

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Cloud Applications

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Necessary Resources

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Tier Type

6.1.1 Tier 1

6.1.2 Tier 2

6.1.3 Tier 3

6.1.4 Tier 4

6.2 By Size of the Enterprise

6.2.1 Small and Medium-scale Enterprise

6.2.2 Large-scale Enterprise

6.3 By End User

6.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6.3.2 IT & Telecommunications

6.3.3 Government & Defense

6.3.4 Healthcare

6.3.5 Retail

6.3.6 Power & Energy

6.3.7 Manufacturing

6.3.8 Other End Users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 Japan

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Mexico

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 IBM Corporation

7.1.2 SAS Institute Inc.

7.1.3 Turner Construction Co.

7.1.4 DPR Construction, Inc

7.1.5 Fortis Construction

7.1.6 Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Inc.

7.1.7 HITT Contracting Inc.

7.1.8 JE Dunn Construction Group, Inc.

7.1.9 M. A. Mortenson Company, Inc.

7.1.10 AECOM

7.1.11 Gilbane Building Company, Inc.

7.1.12 Clune Construction Company, L.P.

7.1.13 Nabholz Corporation

7.1.14 RagingWire Data Centers, Inc.

7.1.15 CyrusOne Inc.

7.1.16 Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

