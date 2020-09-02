Global Analysis of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in the GCC Region Market Professional Survey, Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024.

Market Overview:

The production of fish in the GCC region is projected to grow at a rate of 7.14%, during the forecast period, and reach 890,194.3 metric ton by 2024 from 588,438.8 metric ton in 2018.

– The drivers identified in this market are increase in population, increase in affluence, focus on diversification, and changing diet preferences.