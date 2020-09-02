Global “Alfalfa Hay Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Alfalfa Hay market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The key manufacturers covered in this Alfalfa Hay market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Alfalfa Hay Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Alfalfa Hay.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Alfalfa Hay market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Alfalfa Hay market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Alfalfa Hay market?

What are the challenges to Alfalfa Hay market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Alfalfa Hay market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Alfalfa Hay market?

Trending factors influencing the Alfalfa Hay market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Alfalfa Hay market?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Dairy and Meat Products

Livestock is a major factor responsible for the growth of the alfalfa hay market. Annual growth of meat production and milk production in the developing countries is projected to be 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively, till 2030. This is expected to increase the developing countries’ share in the world meat production to 66% (247 million metric ton) and in milk production to 55% (484 million metric ton). Furthermore, there has been immense pressure on the livestock sector to meet the increasing demand for high-value animal protein.

The demand for alfalfa hay is increasing significantly in China and is driven due to changing production practices in the Chinese dairy industry. This is essentially due to the increasing number of cows raised by modern dairy farmers who prefer using imported hay and commercial feeds. Furthermore, the Chinese government is focusing on boosting the domestic production of alfalfa hay, in order to meet its high demand. The dairy sector is essentially boosting the demand for alfalfa hay in China. The country has about 15 million cows in the dairy industry, among which, 1.5 million are high producers (nine-ton annual milk yield).

North America to Dominate the Global Market

Some of the alfalfa hay producing states in the United States, as of 2017, are California (5,175 thousand metric ton), Idaho (4,400 thousand metric ton), Montana (3,150 thousand metric ton), and Minnesota (2,610 thousand metric ton). These account for nearly 27% of the alfalfa hay production in the country. China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are the top export destinations to the United States, and China is expected to remain as the key market for the US alfalfa hay exports in the near future and almost half of the exports of alfalfa hay is to China. The domestic production of alfalfa hay in Saudi Arabia decreased. As the country needs to satisfy its dairy market demand for alfalfa hay, it mainly relies on imports and is also expected to remain as one of the key buyers from the US alfalfa hay market.

Study objectives of Alfalfa Hay Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Alfalfa Hay market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Alfalfa Hay market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Alfalfa Hay market trends that influence the global Alfalfa Hay market

Detailed TOC of Alfalfa Hay Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Dairy and Meat Products

4.3.2 Growing Industrial Livestock Production

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Ban on Forage Crop Cultivation in Saudi Arabia

4.4.2 Requirement of Large Quantities of Water for Irrigation

4.4.3 High Cost of Production as Compared to Other Forage Crops

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Bales

5.1.2 Pellets

5.1.3 Cubes

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Meat/Dairy Animal Feed

5.2.2 Poultry Feed

5.2.3 Horse Feed

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Spain

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Al Dahra ACX Global Inc.

6.3.2 Alfalfa Monegros SL

6.3.3 Anderson Hay & Grain Inc.

6.3.4 Bailey Farms

6.3.5 Border Valley

6.3.6 Coaba

6.3.7 Cubeit Hay Company

6.3.8 Glenvar Hay

6.3.9 Green Prairie International

6.3.10 Grupo Osés

6.3.11 Gruppo Carli

6.3.12 Hay USA

6.3.13 Haykingdom Inc.

6.3.14 Knight AG Sourcing

6.3.15 Los Venteros SC

6.3.16 M&C Hay

6.3.17 McCracken Hay Company

6.3.18 Riverina (Australia) Pty Ltd

6.3.19 SL Follen Company

6.3.20 Standlee Hay Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

