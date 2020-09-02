Nanotubes Market Size, Share 2020-2024: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects| Says Market Reports World

https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13517510

The geofoams market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are rising demand for geofoams from roadways, better alternative to traditional land stabilization materials, and increasing investments in the construction sector, especially in Asia-Pacific& Middle East & Africa. On the flipside, high vulnerability to petroleum solvents, and limited technical knowledge & expertise about geofoams in emerging economies are likely to hamper the growth of the studied market.

– Roadways segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, with growing infrastructure investments, especially in regions, like Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Arica.

– Increase in deployment of EPS bridge support technology in earthquake-prone areas is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, with robust growth in the residential & commercial construction, and growing public infrastructure projects in the emerging economies, such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, in the region.

– ACH Foam Technologies

– AFM Corporation

– Atlas EPS

– Beaver Plastics

– Carlisle

– Drew Foam (Branford Castle)

– FMI-EPS LLC

– Harbor Foam Inc.

– Insulation Corporation of America

– NOVA Chemicals Corp.

– Plasti-Fab Ltd

– Poly Molding LLC

– Styro Ltd

https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13517510

Global Geofoams Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Geofoams from Roadways

4.1.2 Better Alternative to Traditional Land Stabilization Materials

4.1.3 Increasing Investments in the Construction Sector of Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Vulnerability to Petroleum Solvents

4.2.2 Limited Technical Knowledge and Expertise about Geofoams in Emerging Economies

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

5.1.2 Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Roadways

5.2.2 Buildings

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ACH Foam Technologies

6.4.2 AFM Corporation

6.4.3 Atlas EPS

6.4.4 Beaver Plastics

6.4.5 Carlisle

6.4.6 Drew Foam (Branford Castle)

6.4.7 FMI-EPS LLC

6.4.8 Harbor Foam Inc.

6.4.9 Insulation Corporation of America

6.4.10 NOVA Chemicals Corp.

6.4.11 Plasti-Fab Ltd

6.4.12 Poly Molding LLC

6.4.13 Styro Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Deployment of EPS Bridge Support Technology in Earthquake-prone Areas

