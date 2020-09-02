Metal Finishing Market Size, Share 2020: Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2024| Says Market Reports World

Global Terephthalic Acid Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Terephthalic Acid Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market.

Terephthalic Acid Market Report Is In Chemicals & Materialsfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Terephthalic Acid Description :-

Terephthalic Acid Market Overview

The market for terephthalic acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Rising demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from the packaging industry is the main factor which is driving the market. Toxic effects of terephthalic acid is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

– Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage in the packaging industry.

– Advancement in production technology is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Terephthalic Acid Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Company Coverage of Terephthalic Acid market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– BP PLC

– China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Formosa Petrochemical Co.

– Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

– Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

– Lotte Chemical Corporation

– Materials Chemicals and Performance Intermediaries Private Limited

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– Mitsui Chemicals Europe GmbH

– PetroChina Company Limited

– Reliance Industries Limited

– SABIC

– Samyang Holdings Corporation

The Terephthalic Acid Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology.

Global Terephthalic Acid Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

In the end, the Terephthalic Acid Market report includes investment come analysis, and development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing international Terephthalic Acid industry segments are coated throughout this report. This report additionally presents product specification, producing method, and products cost structure. Production is separated by regions, technology and applications.

In conclusion, it is a deep research report on Global Terephthalic Acid industry.

Major Points Of Terephthalic Acid Market Covered In Table Of Content are as follows

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Significant Demand from the Textile Industry in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Increasing Consumption of Packaging Material

4.1.3 Growing Demand for PBT in Electrical Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Toxic Effects of Terephthalic Acid

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Derivative

5.1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.1.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

5.1.3 Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)

5.1.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Fibers

5.2.3 Paints & Coatings

5.2.4 Adhesives

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Advancement in Production Technology

