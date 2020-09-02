Global “Acrylic Emulsions Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Acrylic Emulsions market is provided detail in this report.

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the major applications of acrylic emulsions is in making architectural and industrial coatings owing to factors like low VOC emissions, easy handling and high performance in water-borne coatings.

– There has been increasing adoption of water-based paints & coatings in the recent years owing to factors like high durability, less odor and low VOC emissions. In the residential coatings sector, water based paints & coatings account for around 80% of total paints sold.

– The India building & construction industry is witnessing rapid growth and is expected to become the world’s third largest construction behind China and United States during the forecast period.

– ASEAN building & construction sector is expected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming years owing to increment in both public and private investment in construction sector. Increasing demand for construction of both residential and non-residential building construction is also contributing to the growth of ASEAN construction industry. This growth in the building & construction industry is expected to increase the demand for paints & coatings which in turn is expected to boost the demand for acrylic emulsions.

– Hence, paints & coatings application is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness a Major Growth Rate

Increasing demand for building & construction in countries like China and India has resulted in Asia-Pacific’s domination over the global acrylic emulsions market. Indian government is likely to invest around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where it is likely to construct 60 million new homes which is likely to boost the acrylic emulsions market. Both the commercial and residential construction industries are witnessing growth in the ASEAN Countries owing to the increasing investment by both the government and private organisations. Owing to these factors, Asia-pacific is likely to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period.

Study objectives of Acrylic Emulsions Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Acrylic Emulsions market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Acrylic Emulsions market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Acrylic Emulsions market trends that influence the global Acrylic Emulsions market

