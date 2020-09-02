Global “Acetylene Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Acetylene market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Acetylene Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Metalworking Industry to dominate the market

– Acetylene is chiefly used for oxyacetylene cutting, heat treating, and welding. Bulk acetylene is also used as a raw material in the chemicals processing industry for the production of organic compounds, including acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride.

– Due to its triple bond structure, acetylene has the highest flame temperature. Acetylene achieves a flame temperature of 3090°C (5594°F), releasing 54.8 kJ/liter of energy when it undergoes combustion with oxygen. This highest flame temperature allows acetylene usage in metalworking applications like cutting, welding, soldering, brazing.

– The above-mentioned applications of acetylene are used in many end-user industries like Automotive, Aerospace, metal fabrication, Pharmaceutical, Glass, and Others.

– With the growing metalworking applications, the market for acetylene is projected to increase over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing transportation activities in countries such as China and Japan, the usage of acetylene (metalworking) is increasing in the region.

– The total number of vehicles produced in China, in 2018 was 27,809,196 units, showing the highest number globally. And the number of vehicles produced in Japan was 9,728,528 units in 2018. India has seen an increase of 8% in the vehicle’s production from the year 2017 that is 4,782,896 units to 5,174,645 units in 2018.

– Acetylene is also used to produce many essential chemicals such as; Vinyl chloride monomer, Acrylonitrile, Vinyl acetate, Vinyl ether, Acetaldehyde, 1,2-Dichloroethane, 1,4-Butynediol, Acrylate esters, Polyacetylene, and Polydiacetylene, among others. As Asia-pacific has a most significant market for the chemical industry as well, which shows an enormous scope for acetylene market

– With the growing automotive and chemical industries in the region, the market for acetylene is likely to surge over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Acetylene Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Continuous demand in metal working industries across the globe

4.1.2 Raising demand in chemical production

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environment Regulations

4.2.2 Harmful effects of Acetylene at higher concentrations

4.2.3 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Metal Working

5.1.2 Chemical Raw Materials

5.1.3 Lightening

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 CHENGDU XINJU CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

6.4.3 Gulf Cryo

6.4.4 ILMO Products Company

6.4.5 Linde

6.4.6 Praxair Technology, Inc.

6.4.7 SINOPEC

6.4.8 Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co, Ltd.

6.4.9 Toho Acetylene Co., Ltd.

6.4.10 Xinglong group

6.4.11 xinju chemical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 opportunities

