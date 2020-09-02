Global “Wound Care Management Device Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Wound Care Management Device market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Wound Care Management Device Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Wound Care Management Device Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Wound Care Management Device market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Wound Care Management Device market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Wound Care Management Device market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Wound Care Management Device create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Hospital and Specialty Wound Clinic is the Largest Segment Under End User That will Continue to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

The hospital and specialty wound care clinic segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global wound care market due to the increase in the number of chronic wound cases, rising incidence of diabetes, and improving hospital infrastructure in the developing countries. Thus, these are some of the major factors driving the growth of the end-user segment.

North America is the Largest Growing Segment under Geography that is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America dominates the advanced wound care management market due to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, favorable reimbursement policies, and rise in the aging population.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered on Japan, China, and India. Additionally, there are factors, such as the rising focus of the major players in the emerging Asian countries and government support that is driving the growth of the wound care management device market in this region.

Detailed TOC of Wound Care Management Device Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Faster Recovery of Wounds

4.2.2 Rising Incidences of Chronic Wound

4.2.3 Increase in the Number of Surgeries

4.2.4 Increasing Incidence of Diabetes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High-cost Procedures

4.3.2 Lack of Proper Reimbursements

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Advanced Wound Dressing

5.1.1.1 Foam Dressing

5.1.1.2 Hydrocolloid Dressing

5.1.1.3 Film Dressing

5.1.1.4 Alginate Dressing

5.1.1.5 Hydrogel Dressing

5.1.1.6 Other Advanced Wound Dressings

5.1.2 Wound Therapy Device

5.1.2.1 Pressure Relief Device

5.1.2.2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) System

5.1.2.2.1 Conventional NPWT System

5.1.2.2.2 Disposable NPWT System

5.1.2.3 Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

5.1.2.4 Electrical Stimulation Device

5.1.2.5 Other Wound Therapy Devices

5.1.3 Surgical Wound Care Product

5.1.3.1 Suture and Staple

5.1.3.2 Tissue Adhesive, Sealant, and Glue

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital and Specialty Wound Clinic

5.2.2 Long-term Care Facility

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.2 3M Company

6.1.3 Smith & Nephew Plc

6.1.4 ConvaTec Inc.

6.1.5 Medtronic Plc

6.1.6 Beiersdorf AG

6.1.7 Coloplast A/S

6.1.8 Derma Sciences Inc.

6.1.9 Molnlycke Health Care

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

