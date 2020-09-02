Global “Warehouse Robotics Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Warehouse Robotics market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Warehouse Robotics market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Warehouse Robotics Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Warehouse Robotics .

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999771

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Warehouse Robotics market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Warehouse Robotics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Warehouse Robotics market?

What are the challenges to Warehouse Robotics market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Warehouse Robotics market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Warehouse Robotics market?

Trending factors influencing the Warehouse Robotics market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Warehouse Robotics market?

Key Market Trends:

Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) is expected to register a Significant Growth

Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), have the ability to sort, sequence, buffer, and store a wide range of goods into virtually unlimited destinations. Their common applications include goods to a person picking, dynamic replenishment, sequence buffering, order fulfillment, work in process storage, and finished goods storage.

ASRS is a significant component of warehouse automation systems in fulfillment and distribution centers, providing highly efficient, accurate and high throughput inventory management capabilities. They can be configured to be completely redundant, spreading inventory across multiple aisles and thus reducing the dependency on the ability of any single ASRS system to handle a task.

Benefits of ASRS include – increased safety at work, round the clock operations, real-time information of material movement. Other technological advancements include – interconnected devices, IoT, touch display, voice-activated devices, sensors, scanners, RFIDs, etc. These advancements are expected gain traction with other new technologies, such as VR/AR, 3D printing and scanning, robotic arms capable of handling different product sizes/dimensions, etc.

Furthermore, automated pallet warehouses maximize throughput and optimize energy use as pallets are heavy and energy-intensive to store and retrieve. Pallet warehouses need solutions that maximize throughput and storage density while reducing energy consumption and keeping costs low driving the demand for ASRS as it increases efficiency and quality in warehousing.

North America holds Major Share

In recent years, forecasts regarding long-term labor shortages across the United States, coupled with continued pressure on supply chains to deliver orders faster and more accurately, have prompted operations executives to evaluate that question as they look for answers to staffing challenges.The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the country.

US-based third-party logistics company DHL increased its warehouses from 417 in 2016 to 673 in 2017. The trend was followed by other companies, such as XPO Logistics and CEVA Logistics, respectively.Additionally, DHL Supply Chain has deployed Collaborative Robots or Cobots in its warehouses, which can perform repetitive tasks requiring movements that could injure a human worker.

According to CBRE, the available amount of warehouse and distribution space in the United States hit a 16-year low after a second-quarter (2017) decline in the availability rate that was triggered in large part by the healthy economy and a slowdown in construction. Thus, the growth in warehouse robotics in the country is expected to be driven by the upgradation of existing warehouses, rather than being deployed in new ones in near future.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999771

Study objectives of Warehouse Robotics Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Warehouse Robotics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Warehouse Robotics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Warehouse Robotics market trends that influence the global Warehouse Robotics market

Detailed TOC of Warehouse Robotics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number Of SKUs

4.3.2 Increasing Investments In Technology And Robotics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

4.4.2 Relative Lack Of Awareness And Customization Concerns

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Mobile

5.1.2 Articulated

5.1.3 Gantry

5.1.4 Automated Storage and Retrieval System

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Retail

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Pharmaceutical

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Function

5.3.1 Storage

5.3.2 Packaging

5.3.3 Trans-shipments

5.3.4 Other Functions

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Limited

6.1.2 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

6.1.3 Fanuc Corporation

6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.5 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.6 Kiva Systems (Amazon Robotics LLC)

6.1.7 Yamaha Motor Corporation

6.1.8 Omron Adept Technologies

6.1.9 Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

6.1.10 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.1.11 R A Rodriguez (UK) Ltd

6.1.12 Daifuku Co. Ltd

6.1.13 JBT Corporation

6.1.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.15 Kuka AG

6.1.16 Knapp AG

6.1.17 Magazino GmbH

6.1.18 SSI Schaefer AG

6.1.19 System Logistics

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Electric Water Pumps Industry 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Viscosimeters Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2026

Double Jersey Circular Knitting Machines Market Research 2020-2026: Region Wise Analysis of Top Players in Market by its Types and Application

Oil-free Bearings Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Professional Survey by Booming Types & Application Report 2020 and Growth Forecasts to 2026

Lensometer Market 2020 Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2026

Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Sterilization Dust Cover Bag Market Size Trend 2020 by Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2026

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNTs) Market Size 2020 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2026

Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

Coffee Machine Market Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Concentration Rate Outlook (2020-2024)

Residential UPS Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2026