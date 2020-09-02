Polyolefin Catalyst Market Size, Share 2020 Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2024| Says Market Reports World

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

The acrylic adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the rapidly growing construction industry in Asia-Pacific & the Middle East, and increased usage in packaging industry. On the flipside, strict VOC regulations in North America and Europe serves as one of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.

– Water-based acrylic adhesives segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to their eco-friendly and low-toxic nature, high solid content, and high initial adhesion properties.

– Adoption of bio-based products is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, with robust growth in demand from construction, transportation, furniture, and packaging industries.

Company Coverage of Acrylic Adhesives market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– 3M Company

– Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

– Ashland Inc.

– Avery Dennison Corp.

– Dymax

– Franklin International

– H.B. Fuller Co.

– Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

– Hexcel Corporation

– Huntsman Corp.

– ITW (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

– LORD Corp.

– Mactac

– Mapei SPA

– Permabond LLC

– Pidilite Industries

– RPM International

– Sika AG

– Toagosei Co., Ltd.

– Wacker Chemie AG

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapidly Growing Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Packaging Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict VOC Regulations in North America and Europe

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Water-based

5.1.2 Solvent-based

5.1.3 Reactive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Building & Construction

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Appliances

5.2.5 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.6 Sporting Goods

5.2.7 Woodworking

5.2.8 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland Inc.

6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

6.4.5 Dymax

6.4.6 Franklin International

6.4.7 H.B. Fuller Co.

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.9 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.10 Huntsman Corp.

6.4.11 ITW (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

6.4.12 LORD Corp.

6.4.13 Mactac

6.4.14 Mapei SPA

6.4.15 Permabond LLC

6.4.16 Pidilite Industries

6.4.17 RPM International

6.4.18 Sika AG

6.4.19 Toagosei Co., Ltd.

6.4.20 Wacker Chemie AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Products

