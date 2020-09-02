Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Size, Share 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2024| Says Market Reports World

Global Glycol Ethers Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Glycol Ethers Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market.

Glycol Ethers Market Report Is In Chemicals & Materialsfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Glycol Ethers Description :-

Glycol Ethers Market Overview

The market for Glycol Ethers is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are increasing use in cosmetics and personal care products, and accelerating demand in paints & coatings industry. On the flipside, REACH & EPA regulations regarding use of glycol ethers, and emergence of new products, like cellulosic ethanol, to use as a solvent for cleaning agents are the restraints hampering growth of the studied market.

– Paints & coatings segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period with anticipated robust demand for paints & coatings from the industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

– The growing awareness leading to excess demand for P-series glycol for low emission oxygenated diesel fuel is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe due to the significant growth in demand and thereby, production in industries, such as paints & coatings, adhesives, and cosmetic & personal care.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Glycol Ethers Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Company Coverage of Glycol Ethers market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– BASF SE

– Eastmen Chemical Company

– FBC Chemical Corp.

– Ineos Group Limited

– KH Neochem Co., Ltd.

– LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

– Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd.

– Oxiteno

– Recochem, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital)

– Royal Dutch Shell plc

– Sasol Limited

– DowDuPont

– India Glycols Ltd.

The Glycol Ethers Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology.

Global Glycol Ethers Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

In the end, the Glycol Ethers Market report includes investment come analysis, and development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing international Glycol Ethers industry segments are coated throughout this report. This report additionally presents product specification, producing method, and products cost structure. Production is separated by regions, technology and applications.

In conclusion, it is a deep research report on Global Glycol Ethers industry.

Major Points Of Glycol Ethers Market Covered In Table Of Content are as follows

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

4.1.2 Accelerating use in Paints & Coatings Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 REACH & EPA Regulations Regarding Glycol Ether Use

4.2.2 Emergence of New Products like Cellulosic Ethanol to use as a solvent for cleaning agents

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 E-series

5.1.1.1 Methyl Glycol Ether

5.1.1.2 Ethyl Glycol Ether

5.1.1.3 Butyl Glycol Ether

5.1.2 P-series

5.1.2.1 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PM)

5.1.2.2 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM)

5.1.2.3 Tripropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (TPM)

5.1.2.4 Other Propylene Glycol Ethers

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Solvent

5.2.2 Anti-Icing Agent

5.2.3 Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

5.2.4 Chemical Intermediate

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Paints and Coatings

5.3.2 Printing

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.3.5 Adhesives

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Eastmen Chemical Company

6.4.3 FBC Chemical Corp.

6.4.4 Ineos Group Limited

6.4.5 KH Neochem Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

6.4.7 Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Oxiteno

6.4.9 Recochem, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital)

6.4.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.4.11 Sasol Limited

6.4.12 DowDuPont

6.4.13 India Glycols Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness Leading to Excess Demand for P-series glycol for Low Emission Oxygenated Diesel Fuel

