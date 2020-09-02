Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Size, Share 2020 Top Manufactures Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024| Says Market Reports World

The hull coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing oil & gas activities across the globe. On the flipside, stringent government regulation serve as one of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.

– Vessels segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, with the growing ship building industry in the Asia-Pacific region, along with the increasing production rates of leisure boats and cruise ships around the world.

– Innovation & development of eco-friendly hull coatings is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the growth is majorly driven by the growing demand from the ship-building industry.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Hull Coatings Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Company Coverage of Hull Coatings market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Axalta Coating Systems

– AkzoNobel N.V.

– PPG Industries

– Jotun

– Hempel A/S

– Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd

– BASF SE

– Boero Bartolomeo SpA

– Sherwin-Williams

The Hull Coatings Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology. Since the analysis of the report also covers the upstream raw materials, downstream client survey, Industry development trend, equipment, proposals and Marketing channels.

Global Hull Coatings Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Major Points Of Hull Coatings Market Covered In Table Of Content are as follows

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Oil & Gas Exploration Activities

4.1.2 Increased Orders for Vessels

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Government Regulations

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Coating Type

5.1.1 Self-Polishing Coatings (SPCs)

5.1.2 Fouling Release Coatings (FRC)

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Vessels

5.2.2 Rigs

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Axalta Coating Systems

6.4.2 AkzoNobel N.V.

6.4.3 PPG Industries

6.4.4 Jotun

6.4.5 Hempel A/S

6.4.6 Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd

6.4.7 BASF SE

6.4.8 Boero Bartolomeo SpA

6.4.9 Sherwin-Williams

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation & Development of Eco-friendly Hull Coatings

