The global “Veterinary Reference Laboratories market” is anticipated to gain momentum from the increasing demand for animal-derived food and pet insurance. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Others), By Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Parasitology, Virology, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report further states that the rising adoption of pets, as well as the high cost associated with animal healthcare and disease treatment, would augment veterinary reference laboratories market growth in the coming years. Apart from that, rising concerns regarding the prevention of zoonotic diseases would also drive the market.

Key Players Operating in The Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

VCA Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Protatek Reference Laboratory

ANTECH Diagnostics

Zoetis

Abaxis

NEOGEN CORPORATION

Greencross Limited

GD Animal Health

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

