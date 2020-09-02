Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Share, Size 2020 Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast: 2024| Says Market Reports World

The ethyl alcohol (ethanol) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are rising demand for ethanol as biofuel, growing use in beer production and food processing, and stringent government policies to restrict the use of fossil fuels.

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Report Is In Chemicals & Materialsfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Description :-

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Overview

The ethyl alcohol (ethanol) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are rising demand for ethanol as biofuel, growing use in beer production and food processing, and stringent government policies to restrict the use of fossil fuels. On the flip side, an increase in awareness about ill effects of alcohol consumption, and the advent of hybrid electric vehicles are likely to hamper the growth of the studied market.

– Fuel segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to increased practice of ethanol blending with gasoline across the globe.

– Surging demand to produce ethanol from corn and sugar is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– North America dominated the market across the globe, with increasing regulations and growing demand for food processing industry.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Company Coverage of Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– HPCL Biofuels Limited

– Advanced Bioenergy LLC

– Andersons Ethanol Group

– Archer Daniels Midland Company

– Aventine Renewable Energy

– Braskem

– British Petroleum

– Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

– Cargill Corporation

– Flint Hill Resources LP

– Green Plains Inc.

– INEOS

– Kirin Holding Company

– LyondellBasell Industries NV

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– Pacific Ethanol Inc.

– SABIC

– Sasol Limited

– POET

– Solvay Group

– The Andersons Ethanol Group

– Valero

The Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology. Since the analysis of the report also covers the upstream raw materials, downstream client survey, Industry development trend, equipment, proposals and Marketing channels.

Main points include in This Market Research Report contains additional information of following points are as follows:

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market growth

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Trends

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Forecast

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Size

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Share

Cost Analysis

Global Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

In the end, the Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Market report includes investment come analysis, and development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing international Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) industry segments are coated throughout this report. This report additionally presents product specification, producing method, and products cost structure. Production is separated by regions, technology and applications.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Ethanol as Biofuel

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Ethanol in the Food Processing Industry

4.1.3 Growing Use in Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) Production

4.1.4 Stringent Government Policies to Restrict the Use of Fossil Fuels

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increase in Awareness about Ill Effects of Alcohol Consumption

4.2.2 Advent of Hybrid Electric Vehicles

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Import Export Trends

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Regulatory Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade

5.1.1 Food Grade

5.1.2 Industrial Grade

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

5.1.4 Lab Grade

5.2 Purity

5.2.1 Undenatured Ethanol

5.2.2 Denatured Ethanol

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Industrial Solvent

5.3.2 Fuel/Fuel Additive

5.3.3 Bacteriacide/ Disinfectant

5.3.4 Beverages

5.3.5 Personal Care

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Surging Demand to Produce Ethanol from Corn and Sugar

