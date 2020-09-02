Fuel Additives Market Size, Share 2020 Outlook 2024: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape, Says Market Reports World

Global Latin America Paints & Coatings Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market.

Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Report Is In Chemicals & Materialsfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Latin America Paints & Coatings Description :-

Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Overview

Latin America paints & coatings market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4.7% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The major factor driving the market studied is the growing construction industry in major economies of Latin America and increasing applications and usage in the aerospace sector.

– The rise in the prices of raw materials is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Increase in the demand for bio-based and eco-friendly paints and coatings and recovering automotive production in Brazil is likely to act as opportunities to the market studied during the forecast period.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Latin America Paints & Coatings Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Company Coverage of Latin America Paints & Coatings market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Akzo Nobel NV

– Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

– BASF SE

– Jotun

– Lanco Paints

– Pintuco SA

– PPG Industries Inc.

– Renner Herrmann SA

– The Sherwin William Company

– WEG Tintas

The Latin America Paints & Coatings Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology. Since the analysis of the report also covers the upstream raw materials, downstream client survey, Industry development trend, equipment, proposals and Marketing channels.

Global Latin America Paints & Coatings Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Construction Industry in Major Economies of Latin America

4.1.2 Increasing Applications and Usage in the Aerospace Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in the Prices of Raw Materials

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin

5.1.1 Acrylics

5.1.2 Epoxy

5.1.3 Alkyd

5.1.4 Polyester

5.1.5 Polyurethane

5.1.6 Other Resins

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Water-borne

5.2.2 Solvent-borne

5.2.3 Powder Coating

5.2.4 Other Technologies (UV-cured, etc.)

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Architectural

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Wood

5.3.4 Protective Coating

5.3.5 General Industrial

5.3.6 Transportation

5.3.7 Packaging

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Brazil

5.4.2 Argentina

5.4.3 Colombia

5.4.4 Chile

5.4.5 Peru

5.4.6 Mexico

5.4.7 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.2 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Jotun

6.4.5 Lanco Paints

6.4.6 Pintuco SA

6.4.7 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.8 Renner Herrmann SA

6.4.9 The Sherwin William Company

6.4.10 WEG Tintas

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increase in the Demand for Bio-based and Eco-friendly Paints and Coatings

7.2 Recovering Automotive Production in Brazil

