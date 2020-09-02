Saudi Arabia Paints & Coatings Market Size, Share 2020 Research including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2024| Says Market Reports World

Ammonia Description :-

Ammonia Market Overview

The global ammonia market is expected to record a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand in the agriculture industry and its increasing usage for the production of explosives.

– Hazardous effects of ammonia in its concentrated form is likley to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Use of ammonia as a refrigerant is likely to act as an opportunity to the market studied during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India, and is further expected to remain the same in the future.

Company Coverage of Ammonia market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– BASF SE

– Casale

– CF Industries Holdings Inc.

– CSBP Limited

– EuroChem

– Group DF

– Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited

– IFFCO

– Koch Industries Inc.

– Nutrien

– OCI Nitrogen

– PJSC Togliattiazot

– PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang (Pusri)

– Qatar Fertiliser Company

– Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

– SABIC

– Yara

Global Ammonia Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Abundant Use in Agriculture Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Explosives Production

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Effects in its Concentrated Form

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Liquid

5.1.2 Gas

5.1.3 Powder

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Agriculture

5.2.2 Textiles

5.2.3 Mining

5.2.4 Pharmaceutical

5.2.5 Refrigeration

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries (Petroleum, Plastics, Rubber, Water Treatment, etc.)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Casale

6.4.3 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

6.4.4 CSBP Limited

6.4.5 EuroChem

6.4.7 Group DF

6.4.8 Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited

6.4.9 IFFCO

6.4.10 Koch Industries Inc.

6.4.11 Nutrien

6.4.12 OCI Nitrogen

6.4.13 PJSC Togliattiazot

6.4.14 PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang (Pusri)

6.4.15 Qatar Fertiliser Company

6.4.17 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

6.4.18 SABIC

6.4.20 Yara

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Use of Ammonia as a Refrigerant

